Governor Abbott Appoints Rambin To Sixth Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, November 30 - November 30, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jeff Rambin to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Place 2, effective January 1, 2023, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Jeff Rambin of Henderson is an attorney and Partner at Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, LLP in Nacogdoches. Previously, he served as an attorney for Capshaw DeRieux and in private practice. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, he is a volunteer for his church youth group and high school theater, and has previously served as a parent volunteer for Boy Scouts of America and the National High School BBQ Association Championship. Rambin received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.