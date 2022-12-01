Founders Wesley Chapman and Joshua Jordison Discuss the Mission of The Human Gathering

The Human Gathering

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human Gathering is an invitation-only community of some of the most successful and influential people in the world.

The brainchild of Wes Chapman and Joshua Jordison, the Human Gathering is a private network of influential minds with an annual three-day immersive experience that brings together these top people in business, technology, philanthropy, science, education, and the arts. The goal of the gathering is to brainstorm solutions to global systemic challenges such as human trafficking, institutional racism, and the global food crisis.

According to Chapman and Jordison, the mission of the Human Gathering is "to leave a mark on the world." The Human Gathering is about more than just networking, it's about developing relationships and connecting on a deeper level with like-minded individuals. The experience is intimate, personal and life-changing.

The annual gathering is limited to 125 guests and takes place at a private estate in Malibu, California. Wesley Chapman and Joshua Jordison take the time to carefully review each application they receive, conducting research and selecting individuals who come from a variety of backgrounds and work in different industries. This helps create a conversation that sparks new ideas, creates discourse and allows people to learn from one another. The Human Gathering is an opportunity to connect with other like-minded individuals and explore new ideas in a unique setting.

In 2017, The Human Gathering was recognized by Forbes as a “Leadership Conference you Dont Want To Miss.” Unfortunately The Human Gathering had to be placed on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic but luckily Wes Chapman and Jordan Jordison were able to resume The Human Gathering again in 2022. As we are entering 2023, The Human Gathering has become even more established and Joshua Jordison and Wes Chapman are excited for their March 2023 Gathering.

The Human Gathering has a large focus on disconnecting from the outside worries faced by many including interpersonal relationships, financial insecurities and day to day challenges. Discussions revolve around the bigger picture, leaving behind the challenges that seem to be the end of the world and focusing on what this selected group of 125 people can do for the world. The goal is to develop creative solutions to these problems that can be implemented on a global scale. Human Gathering is more than just a conference; it’s a movement for positive change. By coming together and sharing ideas, attendees hope to create a more peaceful and sustainable world for future generations. As Stated on their website, “We take time to gain a deep understanding of each other, our dreams, our fears and our vision for the future. We connect with each other.”

As stated in Paper Magazine, "No one is given an itinerary in advance and everyone is expected to relate to other members as equals — something only enhanced by the fact that the Human Gathering's relative secrecy has prevented it from becoming a social calendar status symbol"

The Human Gathering is excited for their March 2023 gathering and is accepting applications to join on their site now.