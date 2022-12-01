Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of ELVT, OPNT, WAFD, and OYST

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ELVT to an affiliate of Park Cities Asset Management LLC for $1.87 per share.

If you are an ELVT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OPNT to Indivior PLC whereby Indivior would acquire OPNT for $20.00 per share in cash, plus up to $8.00 per share in contingent value rights that may become payable.

If you are an OPNT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WAFD and Luther Burbank Corporation.

If you are a WAFD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OYST to Viatris Inc. for $11.00 per share in cash plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of up to $2.00 per share.

If you are an OYST investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com


