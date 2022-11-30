St. Clair County and IEMA to Host Town Hall Meetings to Help Flooding Disaster Survivors Obtain Assistance

EAST ST. LOUIS - The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) are holding town hall meetings to explain flooding disaster assistance and encouraging survivors to attend and ask questions.





"We want every flooding disaster survivor to take advantage of every bit of assistance that is available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), IEMA and the community organizations," said Herb Simmons, Director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. "Survivors are encouraged to pursue SBA loans because if the loan application is denied, the doors are opened for other funding opportunities with FEMA."





So far, more than $18 million has already been approved for survivors, which includes assistance with flood insurance.





"Financial assistance is still available to survivors, but they must start the process by applying for FEMA's Individual Assistance, SBA Assistance, and FEMA's ‘other needs' assistance," said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "These town hall meetings give us a unique opportunity to dive into local challenges, assess all options, and share solutions for the survivors involved."





Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.





Town hall meetings:





Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Caseyville Village Hall

909 South Main St.

Caseyville, Illinois 62232





Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

5803 Belmont Ave.

East St Louis, Illinois 62203

Identical information will be shared at both town hall meetings.

Programs participating in both town hall meetings will be FEMA's Individual Assistance, FEMA's Hazard Mitigation (Flood Insurance), FEMA's Hazard Mitigation (Home Improvement), SBA, and IEMA. Several community organizations may also be in attendance to help answer questions.



