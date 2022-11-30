Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,041 in the last 365 days.

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Hertford County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, November 30 - Raleigh

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Patrice Faison, age 38.

On Friday, January 22, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Ms. Faison was shot and killed at an abandoned gas station on NC Highway 42 West in Ahoskie, North Carolina. Ms. Faison was there to pick up her child from his father. 

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Ahoskie Police Department at (252) 332-5011 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500. 

###

You just read:

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Hertford County Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.