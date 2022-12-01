Submit Release
Update No. 1: Vermont State Police provides update on operation in Springfield

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police provides update on operation in Springfield

 

SPRINGFIELD, Vermont (Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022) — Earlier today, multiple federal, state and local law-enforcement agencies carried out search warrants and arrest warrants at three residences on Valley Street in Springfield.

 

Investigative work on this matter has been carried out by agencies including the Vermont State Police; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; Homeland Security Investigations; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Narcotics Investigation Unit, the police departments in Brattleboro, Springfield and Windsor, Vermont, and in Lebanon, New Hampshire; the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office; and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont.

 

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Further information will be provided at the appropriate time by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington.

 

The Vermont State Police is unable to provide any additional details.

 

 

***Initial news release, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022***

The Vermont State Police, joined by multiple local and federal law-enforcement agencies, are conducting an operation Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Springfield.

 

The police activity is focused on carrying out court-ordered arrest warrants and search warrants at three locations on Valley Street related to an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity. Agencies involved include the Vermont State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Narcotics Investigation Unit, and the Springfield Police Department.

 

Members of the public will see an increased police presence along Valley Street and are asked to avoid the area. The operation is focused on specific locations, and there is no indication of a danger to the broader community.

 

No further details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide additional information as the operation continues.

 

 

- 30 -

 

