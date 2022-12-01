Roadway Closed - VT Route 7A Shaftsbury near Town Line Rd

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 7A is shut down in the area of Town Line Rd in Shaftsbury due to a tree on wires, fire department is on scene.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.