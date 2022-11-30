ADVISER Assessment Roster Workday – Monday, December 19, 2022 (9am-11am CST)

The NDE and several SIS vendor support teams will host a virtual workday for final Assessment Rostering in ADVISER on December 19th, 2022 from 9am-11am CST. There will be a short presentation from the NDE Assessment team, with the bulk of the workday spent reviewing rosters in ADVISER and helping to troubleshoot/correct any issues.

The NDE Assessment and ADVISER teams will be available for support, along with several SIS Vendors. Assessment platform vendors (such as NSCAS Growth, INSIGHT or PANext) will not be in attendance.

The focus of the workday will be toward the January 9, 2023 roster due date – specifically ADVISER related data pertaining to ACT and Alternative Assessments. NSCAS Growth rosters should be ready prior to that time.

Registration is not necessary at this time. The zoom link can be obtained at our Workday website: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/