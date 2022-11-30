Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,017 in the last 365 days.

ADVISER Assessment Roster Workday – Monday, December 19, 2022 (9am-11am CST)

The NDE and several SIS vendor support teams will host a virtual workday for final Assessment Rostering in ADVISER on December 19th, 2022 from 9am-11am CST. There will be a short presentation from the NDE Assessment team, with the bulk of the workday spent reviewing rosters in ADVISER and helping to troubleshoot/correct any issues.

The NDE Assessment and ADVISER teams will be available for support, along with several SIS Vendors. Assessment platform vendors (such as NSCAS Growth, INSIGHT or PANext) will not be in attendance.

The focus of the workday will be toward the January 9, 2023 roster due date – specifically ADVISER related data pertaining to ACT and Alternative Assessments. NSCAS Growth rosters should be ready prior to that time.

Registration is not necessary at this time. The zoom link can be obtained at our Workday website: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/

You just read:

ADVISER Assessment Roster Workday – Monday, December 19, 2022 (9am-11am CST)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.