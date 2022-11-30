Temu’s holiday season deals make vacations more enjoyable and affordable

/EIN News/ --



BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we enter December, it’s not too late to plan for a year-end vacation and give 2022 a proper send-off.



Whether you are planning for sun, sand and sea at a tropical resort, or a ski holiday, or a self-care staycation, this is the month for some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

Consumers can enjoy a quality holiday in style with Temu’s Ultimate Holiday Escape Guide. Shop the curated selections of merchandise catering to different holiday activities, from hiking and camping equipment, to skiing and snowboarding gear.

Travel in style and comfort by land, air and sea with the best deals on sleeping masks, travel pillows, and car headrests. Or stay in for a restful staycation and treat yourself to personal care products. Entertain the young ones with Temu’s wide assortment of toys, gaming and sports equipment.

Launched in September 2022, Boston-based Temu is able to offer the wide assortment of merchandise at wholesale prices because of its access to a deep network of manufacturers and suppliers as a member of Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings. By sourcing quality products at the lowest costs, Temu is helping consumers to stretch their vacation dollars and enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

Temu also works with manufacturers to curate and create products that closely match the needs of consumers. By sharing insights into consumer preferences as part of its Next-Gen Manufacturing approach, Temu helps sellers to shorten their product development cycle and become more responsive to the shifting tastes of buyers.

To ensure that consumer interests are protected, Temu has a comprehensive Purchase Protection Program in place. With a new and enhanced delivery guarantee, free standard shipping and a 90-day returns policy, consumers can rest assured of a hassle-free and wallet-friendly shopping experience on Temu.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq:PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

