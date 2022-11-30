Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,058 in the last 365 days.

Temu’s Holiday Season Deals Make Vacations More Enjoyable And Affordable

/EIN News/ -- Temu’s holiday season deals make vacations more enjoyable and affordable

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we enter December, it’s not too late to plan for a year-end vacation and give 2022 a proper send-off.

Whether you are planning for sun, sand and sea at a tropical resort, or a ski holiday, or a self-care staycation, this is the month for some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

Consumers can enjoy a quality holiday in style with Temu’s Ultimate Holiday Escape Guide. Shop the curated selections of merchandise catering to different holiday activities, from hiking and camping equipment, to skiing and snowboarding gear.

Travel in style and comfort by land, air and sea with the best deals on sleeping masks, travel pillows, and car headrests. Or stay in for a restful staycation and treat yourself to personal care products. Entertain the young ones with Temu’s wide assortment of toys, gaming and sports equipment.

Launched in September 2022, Boston-based Temu is able to offer the wide assortment of merchandise at wholesale prices because of its access to a deep network of manufacturers and suppliers as a member of Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings. By sourcing quality products at the lowest costs, Temu is helping consumers to stretch their vacation dollars and enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

Temu also works with manufacturers to curate and create products that closely match the needs of consumers. By sharing insights into consumer preferences as part of its Next-Gen Manufacturing approach, Temu helps sellers to shorten their product development cycle and become more responsive to the shifting tastes of buyers.

To ensure that consumer interests are protected, Temu has a comprehensive Purchase Protection Program in place. With a new and enhanced delivery guarantee, free standard shipping and a 90-day returns policy, consumers can rest assured of a hassle-free and wallet-friendly shopping experience on Temu.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq:PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c66ac76-5c66-4b11-8298-d2ddeded6fbc


Contact (for media only): 
media@temu.com
Temu’s Holiday Season Deals

Temu’s holiday season deals make vacations more enjoyable and affordable

You just read:

Temu’s Holiday Season Deals Make Vacations More Enjoyable And Affordable

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.