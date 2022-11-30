DrugTestKitUSA Launches Fall Sale for COVID-19 Antigen Testing
Winter is coming and so is flu season. This time around, we also have COVID-19 to worry about. DTK USA launched a Fall Sale on all their COVID tests.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 98,481,551 COVID cases and 1,075,779 confirmed deaths in the United States have been reported by the CDC as of 11/30/2022.
As our population gets together with friends and family this fall and congregates for the holidays, often without masks, the importance of rapid COVID-19 antigen testing can’t be overemphasized.
DTK USA is currently launching its fall sale for COVID-19 Antigen Tests.
This antigen test is an immunoassay that identifies specific proteins present on viral surfaces. indicating the presence of a COVID-19 infection. Currently, nasal swab specimens are placed directly into the assay's extraction buffer and used for antigen testing. In some professional kits nasopharyngeal swab specimens are used.
The advantage of antigen testing is the rapid time to results (15-30 minutes- depending on the test used), with the majority of the tests Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) by the FDA for use in home or non-clinical settings. Some also are EUA for use in CLIA-waived settings, such as in physicians’ offices, clinics or pharmacies.
Antigen testing for SARS-CoV-2 is typically less sensitive compared to RT-PCR and other molecular tests, which amplify the DNA from the Viral RNA sample. If even a small amount of COVID-19 DNA is present, it can be identified following the amplification process. Viral nucleic acid cannot always be used to determine contagiousness, since dead virus and its molecular material may remain weeks after the initial infection. As a consequence, an antigen test should be used instead of molecular test if an individual has first tested positive within the last 90 days and has symptoms. If no symptoms are present and it has been 31-90 days since first testing positive, it is also recommended to use an antigen test. If a negative test occurs, multiple tests may be needed. See manufacturer’s instructions for use.
If an individual has not tested positive within the last 90 days, a molecular test or antigen test may be used. If a negative result occurs with an antigen test, multiple tests may be needed. For additional information see CDC testing guidelines.
DrugTestKitUSA allows the general public to conveniently purchase rapid COVID-19 antigen self-tests (home tests). Rapid antigen testing, makes it convenient to self-test and helps identify COVID-19, before it spreads to others. In contrast, PCR tests typically takes about 24 hours to receive results.
DrugTestKitUSA began as a supplier of multiple rapid drug and alcohol tests and formats. These drug tests are quick, up to 99% accurate, simple to use, and reasonably priced.
The company's mission is to provide customers with reliable, accurate and cost-effective rapid tests online. By offering customers the resources that are needed to feel confident about their purchase, the company hopes to simplify the decision-making process by making it quick and easy. Instead of searching through thousands of products, customers can use our unique filtering system to choose the items they need.
To view their selection of COVID-19 rapid tests on sale, visit the DrugTestKitUSA COVID-19 Fall Sale.
