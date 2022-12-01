Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,173 in the last 365 days.

Coastal Stewards invited to Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays at the US Capital on behalf of Sea Turtles Conservation

RESCUE | REHAB | RESEARCH | RELEASE

One Turtle At A Time

Why It Matters!

Coastal Stewards will be featured at the upcoming Fire Drill Fridays Rally in Washington, DC and will speak about the REFUSE single use plastic campaign.

For most of the wild things on earth, the future must depend on the conscience of mankind.”
— Archie Fairly Carr, Jr.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards
John Holloway, President and CEO
john@gumbolimbo.org

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards invited to participate in
Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays at the Nation’s Capital

(Washington, DC) Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards has been invited to be featured at the upcoming GreenPeace USA and Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays in Washington, DC. The event is in coordination with GreenPeace and Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards will speak about their REFUSE single use plastic campaign, which encourages individuals, communities, and organizations to limit their use of single-use plastics. This will be the first live Fire Drill Fridays event since the start of the pandemic in 2020. These momentous events were started in 2019 by Jane Fonda to spur Congress into action on climate and environmental issues.

Select activities will be livestreamed on Fire Drill Friday’s Facebook, Greenpeace USA Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Follow the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (@gumbocoastal) and We’ll be live-streaming the event.

What: Fire Drill Fridays: Back in the streets of DC with Jane Fonda. This is a series of public events that seek to inspire Congress to take immediate and large-scale action on climate change.

When: December 2, 2022, 11:00 am

Where: Freedom Plaza, Washington, DC and online
1301 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004

Why: Governments have largely failed to take action on climate and plastics, two environmental problems that put individuals, communities, and livelihoods at risk. Participating in Fire Drill Friday provides Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards the opportunity to share our local work with a national audience and policymakers who can make change possible.

Contact:
John Holloway
john@gumbolimbo.org
(561) 544-8608

###
Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards is a sea turtle rescue and conservation education organization based in Boca Raton, FL. A registered 501(c)(3), we have served as our community’s eyes on the coast for more than 40 years. We are headquartered at the Gumbo Limbo Environmental Complex, where we welcome visitors to shop sustainably in support of our mission at the Coastal Stewards Gift Shop; and visit the Coastal Stewards Sea Turtle Rescue Center to see current patients and learn from our team of dedicated experts. Through events and programming, we seek to build a global community of Coastal Stewards who act locally to protect the marine environment. Learn more at gumbolimbo.org.

John Holloway
Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards
+1 561-695-2724
john@gumbolimbo.org

You just read:

Coastal Stewards invited to Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays at the US Capital on behalf of Sea Turtles Conservation

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.