Coastal Stewards invited to Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays at the US Capital on behalf of Sea Turtles Conservation

Coastal Stewards will be featured at the upcoming Fire Drill Fridays Rally in Washington, DC and will speak about the REFUSE single use plastic campaign.

For most of the wild things on earth, the future must depend on the conscience of mankind.” — Archie Fairly Carr, Jr.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards invited to participate in

Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays at the Nation’s Capital

(Washington, DC) Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards has been invited to be featured at the upcoming GreenPeace USA and Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays in Washington, DC. The event is in coordination with GreenPeace and Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards will speak about their REFUSE single use plastic campaign, which encourages individuals, communities, and organizations to limit their use of single-use plastics. This will be the first live Fire Drill Fridays event since the start of the pandemic in 2020. These momentous events were started in 2019 by Jane Fonda to spur Congress into action on climate and environmental issues.

Select activities will be livestreamed on Fire Drill Friday’s Facebook, Greenpeace USA Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Follow the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (@gumbocoastal) and We’ll be live-streaming the event.

What: Fire Drill Fridays: Back in the streets of DC with Jane Fonda. This is a series of public events that seek to inspire Congress to take immediate and large-scale action on climate change.

When: December 2, 2022, 11:00 am

Where: Freedom Plaza, Washington, DC and online

1301 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004

Why: Governments have largely failed to take action on climate and plastics, two environmental problems that put individuals, communities, and livelihoods at risk. Participating in Fire Drill Friday provides Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards the opportunity to share our local work with a national audience and policymakers who can make change possible.

Contact:

John Holloway

john@gumbolimbo.org

(561) 544-8608

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards is a sea turtle rescue and conservation education organization based in Boca Raton, FL. A registered 501(c)(3), we have served as our community’s eyes on the coast for more than 40 years. We are headquartered at the Gumbo Limbo Environmental Complex, where we welcome visitors to shop sustainably in support of our mission at the Coastal Stewards Gift Shop; and visit the Coastal Stewards Sea Turtle Rescue Center to see current patients and learn from our team of dedicated experts. Through events and programming, we seek to build a global community of Coastal Stewards who act locally to protect the marine environment. Learn more at gumbolimbo.org.