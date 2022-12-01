The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Debuts Bush Suite on December 1st

The new Bush Suite at The Houstonian is a tribute to President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush who called The Houstonian home during his presidency.

Other than the memorabilia on its walls, the Bush Suite has been renovated and decorated the same as the other new suites at the hotel.

The Houstonian worked with archivists at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to find treasures portraying an intimate look into the Bushes' unpretentious and endearing family life.

Executive Editor with Texas Monthly Skip Hollandsworth wrote the Bush story hanging inside the entryway to the suite.