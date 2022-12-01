The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Debuts Bush Suite on December 1st
The new Bush Suite at The Houstonian is a tribute to President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush who called The Houstonian home during his presidency.
Other than the memorabilia on its walls, the Bush Suite has been renovated and decorated the same as the other new suites at the hotel.
The Houstonian worked with archivists at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to find treasures portraying an intimate look into the Bushes' unpretentious and endearing family life.
Executive Editor with Texas Monthly Skip Hollandsworth wrote the Bush story hanging inside the entryway to the suite.
The Houstonian’s new Bush Suite provides a glimpse into the lives of President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush and their endearing legacy in the city of Houston.
As a part of the renovation of the hotel guest rooms and suites, on December 1 the hotel is debuting a new 2-room suite christened the “Bush Suite” as a tribute to President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush who called The Houstonian home during his presidency. Formerly suite 271, the adjoining rooms on the second floor provided a safe location where the secret service would monitor floors above and below, and where an exterior window was added as an extraction method to keep the President from danger in the event of an emergency.
As many loyal hotel guests and club members remember, the Bushes not only spent time enjoying the club, playing tennis, swimming, and dining at The Houstonian, but President Bush also hosted many of the G7 Economic Summit meetings at the property’s Manor House estate in 1990. An avid athlete, Bush would often be seen jogging around the outdoor track or playing horseshoes on a pit designed just for him behind the hotel. According to hotel archives, the Bushes were gracious guests who never asked for any special treatment, befriended the staff, and always had time for anyone who wanted to meet them.
The Houstonian worked with archivists at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to find treasures portraying an intimate look into the Bushes' unpretentious and endearing family life. Some of the images of the Bushes with Houston business leaders, spending leisure time with family, and gathering in the suite prior to the 1992 Republican National Convention, have never been displayed publicly. One poignant photo shows President Bush in the suite on the night of November 3, 1992, making the call to concede the election to President-elect Bill Clinton.
Executive Editor with Texas Monthly Skip Hollandsworth wrote the Bush story hanging inside the entryway to the suite. He cites “When Bush became the 41st president of the United States in 1999, he and Mrs. Bush would fly into Houston’s Ellington Field on Air Force One. They would be flown by helicopter to a polo field across the street from The Houstonian, and then they’d take a quick three-minute ride in the presidential limousine to the hotel’s front doors. What the Bushes especially liked about The Houstonian was how secluded they felt, living on twenty-seven tree-lined acres in the middle of a bustling city. They loved the hotel’s warm, understated luxury, which fit their own casual, easygoing lifestyle.”
That sentiment was carried through the years as The Houstonian worked with the Office of George H. W. Bush on the planning of accommodations for family, friends, and staff who traveled to Houston for both Mrs. Bush’s funeral in April 2018 and President Bush’s funeral in December 2018. The hotel was completely cleared of guests on both solemn occasions, and family and friends were able to gather in private at the hotel.
“It is important to recognize the Bushes’ legacy and what they did for our city and our country,” said Hotel General Manager Steve Fronterhouse. “This suite is an authentic tribute that tells the Bushes’ history in a personal way. The stories are true - he opened doors to diplomacy and met with world leaders here, but he and Mrs. Bush were like family. We have 1991 photos of our staff welcoming them home to Houston with a flag-waving party after Desert Storm,” he said.
Other than the memorabilia on its walls, the Bush Suite has been renovated and decorated the same as the other new suites at the hotel. The 680-foot suite features a custom king-size bed with a master bath, and a separate spacious living room with a powder room, wet bar, sofa sleeper bed, and a quaint dining table for two set by the window.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is located at 111 North Post Oak Lane in Houston. The Bush Suite sleeps up to four guests and is available for booking beginning December 1, 2022, by calling Houstonian Reservations at 713-685-6810. Rates begin at $1,250 per night with a two-night minimum required for some dates.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
