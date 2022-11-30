Black Justices Bring Diverse Experiences to California Supreme Court

In November, Associate Justice Kelli Evans became the third Black Associate Justice on the California Supreme Court. Black justices now make up half of the Associate Justices on the state’s High Court. Evans, 54, is the first openly lesbian female Justice to serve on the bench of the court.
