Pan Capital Management LP Forms New Natural Gas Storage and Midstream Infrastructure Focused Investment Platform

Pan Capital Management LP ("Pan") has launched a new platform to pursue investments in the midstream natural gas storage, transportation and infrastructure sub-sectors of the energy industry. Pan believes that its background in the energy industry will ensure that it is well-positioned to identify investment opportunities in this space. Pan Midstream is primarily focused on middle-market transactions requiring between $50 million to $150 million of invested capital.

Founded in 2013, Pan is led by highly experienced energy investment professionals who manage a portfolio of energy investments, with over $1 billion in cumulative assets under management. The leadership team at Pan has decades of combined experience investing in the energy industry and hopes to leverage that experience to unlock value in the midstream space.

Kevin Chen, a Partner on the midstream platform, noted that "We are excited to leverage our successful trading platform to acquire midstream natural gas assets. With decades of experience and committed capital, we believe we will be able to close transactions quickly and efficiently." In addition to Mr. Chen, the team responsible for this new platform will include Sean Pan, who is the co-founder and chief investment officer for Pan, and Ken Fu who serves as the COO and Chief Risk Officer for Pan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005993/en/