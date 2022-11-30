Iconic Massachusetts Brands Unite: MassMutual Named Signature Partner and First Ever Jersey Patch Sponsor of the Boston Red Sox

MassMutual Logo to be Featured above Fenway Park's Centerfield Scoreboard

MassMutual Foundation and Red Sox Foundation to Collaborate on Fenway Park Learning Lab

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and the Boston Red Sox today announced they have entered a 10-year partnership in which MassMutual will become a signature sponsor of the Red Sox beginning at the start of the 2023 season. This collaboration brings together two resilient, respected, and successful Massachusetts brands rooted in their shared values of interdependence and commitment to their customers – whether policyowners or fans – as well as rich histories of giving back to the community.

This wide-ranging partnership designates MassMutual as the first official jersey patch partner of the Red Sox, which will result in the company's logo being featured on the sleeve of authentic Red Sox player jerseys. It will also give MassMutual a significant brand presence at iconic Fenway Park and extend to both brands' digital properties. Other highlights include an expansive MassMutual logo appearing above Fenway's centerfield scoreboard and highly visible messaging throughout the rest of the ballpark including behind home plate.

"The Red Sox jersey is one of the most visible and central representations of the club, and it was important to us for the partner featured on it to have a deep understanding and appreciation for this region and community," said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. "MassMutual is the perfect match for us because they have strong Massachusetts roots and an appetite similar to our own to collaborate well beyond the jersey patch. While their logo will feature prominently at Fenway Park with signage in centerfield and their logo on the sleeve of our jerseys, it's the work we will do together in our community that will truly bring to light our shared values. We are proud to have them as partners and look forward to a long-lasting and successful collaboration."

The partnership furthers MassMutual's vision to provide financial well-being to all Americans by highlighting the company's brand to a large base of highly engaged and diverse consumers, as well as creating a unique opportunity to reach a broader audience. It will also help deepen MassMutual's existing customer relationships and amplify both organizations' commitment to youth, education, and inclusion.

"The Red Sox and MassMutual each share a long and storied history in Massachusetts. For more than a century, we've been invited into many of the same homes, served many of the same families, and helped expand opportunities for many in the same cities and towns across New England and the nation," said MassMutual Chairman, President, and CEO Roger Crandall. "Now, we are thrilled to come together and partner with an organization that will not only help us dramatically expand our efforts to reach more people, but also shares the same enduring sense of interdependence, teamwork, and community."

The MassMutual Foundation and the Red Sox Foundation both recognize the important role that education plays in helping build stronger communities and will collaborate on community endeavors. To that end, the two foundations will partner on expanding the Fenway Park Learning Lab beginning in April 2023.

This program, piloted in 2022 alongside Boston Public Schools (BPS), reached a small number of students in its inaugural year. The program brings students to Fenway Park for an immersive, in-person learning experience that combines their classroom-based math, science, language arts, and history lessons with a fun and engaging, co-designed learning experience throughout the park. The MassMutual and Red Sox Foundations aim to provide enough support and resources to ensure that, eventually, all sixth grade BPS students have access to the Fenway Park Learning Lab.

In addition to this new partnership, MassMutual is also a founding sponsor of the MGM Music Hall at Fenway that opened in August 2022, in which the company has a branded public lounge.

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

About the MassMutual Foundation

The MassMutual Foundation, Inc. is a dedicated corporate foundation established by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). The MassMutual Foundation activates connections and untapped opportunities within communities, so that all families can build their financial capability and thrive. In support of this mission, the Foundation develops partnerships and provides grants in support of our signature programs. The Foundation also supports anchor institutions in the communities where MassMutual operates. To learn more about the MassMutual Foundation please visit www.massmutual.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/foundation.

