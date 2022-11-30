NutriSource® PET FOODS ANNOUNCES SUPPORT OF BOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL PAWPRINTS PROGRAM

Commitment will help fund therapy program that provides joy and comfort to patients, families, and staff

PERHAM, Minn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NutriSource®, one of America's most beloved and trusted pet brands, today announced it has expanded its support of facility/therapy dog programs at children's hospitals across the country by making a five-year financial commitment to the PawPrints Therapy Dog Program at Boston Children's Hospital, the top-ranked children's hospital in the country nine years in a row according to U.S. News & World Report.

PawPrints is the Boston Children's Hospital's animal-assisted activity program. Over 20 dogs, owned by hospital volunteers, provide patients and their families with a healthy diversion from the usual hospital routine and an opportunity for social interaction. The dogs visit most inpatient units, several outpatient clinic areas, the emergency department, and other designated areas of the hospital, as well as some of the hospital's satellite locations.

Interaction with therapy dogs has been shown to reduce blood pressure, provide physical stimulation and assist with pain management. Therapy dogs can also lift moods and can improve coping and recovery.

"Nothing is more important than the health of our children," said Chase Rasmussen, president of KLN Family Brands, the parent company of NutriSource. "We know a wet nose and wagging tail can lift spirits. The child of one of our employees recently underwent successful heart surgery at Boston Children's Hospital. The exceptional care provided by the medical team and comforting visits by therapy dogs inspired us to support PawPrints so that other families undergoing a stressful time have the same positive experience."

"For children in the hospital, spending time with the PawPrints dogs is often the brightest time of day," said Miranda Day, Boston Children's director of Family and Volunteer Services, "These furry friends comfort our patients in good times and in challenging moments. We are grateful for the support from NutriSource for our PawPrints program here at Boston Children's!"

NutriSource's commitment to PawPrints includes significant financial support along with food and treats for the program's therapy dogs.

In 2019, funding from NutriSource allowed the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis to launch a facility dog program. NutriSource is also in the process of finalizing support for facility dog programs at other children's hospitals across the country.

About NutriSource® Pet Foods

NutriSource® is a line of premium pet food and treat products manufactured by subsidiaries of KLN Enterprises, Inc., a third-generation family-owned company based in Perham, MN. All NutriSource® kibble is made by Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc., which has specialized in the manufacturing of pet food and treats since 1964. NutriSource® has a long history of investing in the health and well-being of pets throughout the world. Today, NutriSource® offers a variety of different dog and cat food products across their four lines of NutriSource®, NutriSource PureVita®, NutriSource® Element Series, and NutriSource® Choice. NutriSource® product offerings include kibble, wet, treats, and toppers. For more information, visit https://nutrisourcepetfoods.com/. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About KLN Family Brands

A third-generation family-owned company, KLN Family Brands is located in Perham, MN, and is

comprised of Tuffy's Pet Foods and Tuffy's Treat Company, manufacturers of NutriSource® and Kenny's Candy & Confections. Tuffy's has been proudly producing quality pet foods since 1964. Kenny's Candy & Confections, established in 2015, produces great snack brands that include Wiley Wallaby® and Sweet Chaos®. For more information on KLN Family Brands please visit http://www.klnfamilybrands.com ###

