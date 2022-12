Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement regarding new efforts to prevent gender-based violence among youth

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, for an announcement about new efforts to prevent gender-based violence among youth and move Canada closer to achieving gender equality.

Date: December 1, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bergeron Centre for Engineering

York University

Toronto 11 Arboretum Ln

North York, ON

