Hagens Berman Investigating Washington-Based Debt Collection Company for Data Breach Affecting 3.7 Million People

Law firm seeking to hear from Washingtonians harmed by Receivables Performance Management LLC following breach of millions of Social Security numbers

Seattle law firm Hagens Berman has launched an investigation into a data breach of local debt collection company Receivables Performance Management LLC (RPM) that reportedly compromised the names and Social Security numbers of 3.7 million individuals. The law firm's legal team boasts a former federal prosecutor in cybercrime.

The Lynnwood, Wash. based company was first breached on Apr. 8, 2021, when an unauthorized party gained access to its systems. A ransomware attack on the company followed on May 12, 2021, when files containing sensitive consumer data were accessible to the unauthorized party. Only on Nov. 21, 2022, more than 18 months later, did RPM notify affected individuals.

If you received a "NOTICE OF DATA BREACH" letter via mail from Receivables Performance Management, find out your rights against RPM to potential compensation.

"The information left vulnerable to hackers during this ransomware attack and data breach is highly sensitive and put millions of people at risk of identity theft and years of damaging fraud, financial loss and hardship that comes with an incident of stolen identity," said Tom Loeser, a Hagens Berman partner and former federal prosecutor in the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. "We believe RPM's callous data security protocols and 18-month delay in publicizing this data breach have devastated those affected, and we urge anyone who has been notified by mail to contact us about their rights."

"RPM will likely attempt to diminish the severity of its data breach, but Washington residents should know that when their name and Social Security numbers are leaked to bad actors, they deserve compensation," Loeser said.

Find out more about the Receivables Performance Management data breach and your potential rights to compensation.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation law firm with a tenacious drive for achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. Since its founding in 1993, the firm's determination has earned it numerous national accolades, awards and titles of "Most Feared Plaintiff's Firm," MVPs and Trailblazers of class-action law. More about the law firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

