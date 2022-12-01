Oasis Everywhere reaches thousands of older adults across the country with online and in-person classes
Lifelong learning platform provides enrichment and social connection; combats loneliness and promotes healthy aging
We are committed to being an oasis in a desert of loneliness, continually growing our offerings and looking for new avenues to serve our older adults better.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oasis Institute, a nonprofit educational organization for older adults, offers online classes through Oasis Everywhere, a virtual lifelong learning platform featuring an expansive menu of courses led by top instructors across the country. The nonprofit’s web-based learning model allows participants to attend Oasis classes regardless of their mobility, travel constraints, or proximity to an Oasis center or partner location. Alongside in-person classes for those near an Oasis Center, the nonprofit reaches thousands of older adults on a national scale with the program, reducing social isolation among seniors in droves. Intensity, frequency, depth, and duration of social connection are the single most vital variables in predicting longevity, health outcomes, and happiness—more so than smoking, drinking, diet, genetic health conditions, economics, career, geography, or lifestyle choices. Evidence of this finding resulted from a scientific study that began tracking the lives of 268 Harvard sophomores in 1938 during the Great Depression to reveal clues to health and happiness. The study found that “loneliness kills,” with an effect on people’s health that was just as powerful as smoking or alcoholism.
— Paul Weiss, Ph.D., President of The Oasis Institute
Oasis launched its virtual program in June 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on social isolation among aging adults. Oasis Everywhere seeks to provide a means of intellectual stimulation and social connection through live, interactive courses. The program has since served 2,628 unique participants, with 15,013 total registrations, engaging users from 44 states across the country. 1,509 classes on a variety of topics, from art and history to pop culture, fitness, current events, science, and technology/digital literacy skills, have been held thus far, with new courses continually added to the roster.
As the nonprofit celebrates its 40th year of service, Oasis is looking ahead to what the next 40 years have in store for older adults. The United States is on the cusp of massive population shifts, with the number of adults ages 65 and older expected to almost double by 2060, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Leaders in the healthy aging space are already proposing ways in which public and private institutions can proactively address the effects this shift will have and ensure older adults are supported mentally, physically, and financially. For 40 years, Oasis has been a hub for older adults to meet people who share the same interests, gain a greater sense of purpose, and continue learning—because a productive lifestyle doesn’t end with retirement.
“For the past 40 years, Oasis has been at the forefront of what it means to age successfully. Oasis Everywhere is just one way to equip our expanding aging population with tools and resources to stay mentally alert and socially connected during a stage of life that can be severely isolating for so many,” said Paul Weiss, Ph.D., President of The Oasis Institute. “Reaching seniors across the country, especially those unfamiliar with Oasis, is of the utmost importance. We are committed to being an oasis in a desert of loneliness, continually growing our offerings and looking for new avenues to serve our older adults better.”
“The many classes I have taken and continue to take have broadened my knowledge of local and international affairs, deepened my knowledge of favorite subjects, and helped me form new friendships,” reports Oasis Everywhere user Louis Evangelista. “Oasis is my wellspring of expanded knowledge and social contact, both in person and on Zoom, which proved especially important and significant during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Another user reported increased health benefits after their participation in one of Oasis’ popular exercise classes.
“For two years, I’ve been taking Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, taught by Craig Miller, on Zoom through Oasis Everywhere,” writes Kathy Elliott. “The beginning and intermediate classes have improved my leg strength, balance, and posture tremendously. These health benefits became crystal clear following a recent total hip replacement surgery when I amazed my nurses and physical therapist with how quickly I recovered. After only three weeks, I am now able to walk unaided with strength and stability and return to regular activities.”
Oasis Everywhere is open for individual enrollment and offers group enrollment for senior centers and care facilities that want to provide additional enrichment to their residents. Oasis offers new users 10% off their first order through code TRYOE10. To view a list of featured upcoming classes, click here: OE Featured Classes. To view all Oasis Everywhere virtual classes, visit store.oasiseverywhere.org
To learn more, visit our homepage, oasiseverywhere.org
About Oasis
The Oasis Institute is a national nonprofit organization in St. Louis, Missouri, founded in 1982, centered on a mission to serve adults ages 50 and over, during a time when many programs for older adults were oriented around childish games and passive activities. Today, 40 years later, The Oasis Network includes the Oasis headquarters in St. Louis, a national network of nine educational centers, spanning the country coast to coast, and program partners in nearly 250 communities across the country. Oasis’ tutoring program serves older adults interested in teaching or mentoring through partnerships in education and school districts. Volunteer programs help older adults fulfill the satisfaction of joy that comes with giving back to their communities. To find more information about the Oasis Institute, visit @OasisInstitute on Facebook and Twitter, on LinkedIn at The Oasis Institute, or via their website www.oasisnet.org.
