Merida Announces Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merida Minerals Holdings Inc., (the "Corporation" or "Merida") (TSXV: ESPN) announced that the Corporation has changed its name to “Hispania Resources Inc.” effective November 17, 2022. The common shares of the Corporation will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current trading symbol “ESPN” at market open on December 14, 2022. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital. The Corporation is changing its name as it plans to acquire additional mining property in various regions of Spain. Given these plans for expansion, the Corporation felt that the current name “Merida”, being a reference to the specific region in Spain where the Corporation’s current mining property is located, is no longer appropriate.



Common share certificates bearing the previous company name “Merida Minerals Holdings Inc.”, continue to be valid in the settlement of trades and will only be replaced with certificates bearing the new name upon transfer. The Corporation is not requesting, and shareholders are not required to, exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name.

Merida is also pleased to announce that all of management’s nominees listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated October 14, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Corporation at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 14, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below. Miguel Cabal voluntarily stepped down as a director and did not stand for re-election.

Name of

Nominee Votes cast FOR % votes cast



FOR



Votes



WITHHELD % votes



WITHHELD Norman Brewster 24,660,980 99.556% 110,000 0.444% Rahim Allani 24,675,980 99.616% 95,000 0.384% Modesto Eduardo

Olarte Soto 24,675,980 99.616% 95,000 0.384%

At the Meeting, the Corporation’s shareholders also approved: (i) fixing the number of directors for the ensuing year at three and empowering the board of directors of the Corporation to adjust such number between shareholder meetings by way of resolution in accordance with the Corporation’s constating documents; (ii) the reappointment of DMCL LLP as the Corporation’s auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration; (iii) the Equity Incentive Plan of the Corporation, and (iv) the name change of the Corporation to “Hispania Resources Inc.”

About Merida Minerals Inc.

Merida Minerals Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Merida is currently focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core asset, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina (“PBR“) property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain. The PBR property covers an area of 90 km2. Merida, through its subsidiary, La Joya, has entered into a purchase agreement with Auplata S.A. to acquire a 100% interest in the PBR property. The management of Merida contains industry veterans who have more than 80 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals, with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Merida Minerals Inc., visit: http://meridaminerals.com/ .

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Norman Brewster – Chief Executive Officer

norm@meridaminerals.com

(416) 970-3223

Kyle Appleby – Chief Financial Officer

kappleby@cfoadvantage.ca

(416) 417-9176

