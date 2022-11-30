PennDOT Announces Start of Traffic Counts and Environmental Field Studies for State College Area Connector Study

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it expects traffic counts in support of the State College Area Connector Study to start this week. This work will include crews setting up equipment to assist in counting and documenting traffic along U.S. Route 322 between Boalsburg and Potters Mills, State Route 45 between Old Fort and Boalsburg, and at key intersections along both roadways within the study area.

On Thursday, December 1, equipment set-up will take place. Traffic counts will take place intermittently, through December 9,

Equipment for the traffic counts consists of small cameras temporarily attached to existing utility or traffic signal poles. This equipment will not impact traffic along the roadways. Dependent on location, it is possible that staff will be in the field to support some traffic count activity.

Additionally, beginning the week of December 12, members of PennDOT's consultant team will be working to verify environmental features and obtain additional data within the study area along U.S. Route 322 and State Route 45. This work will continue for two weeks in December and resume in January 2023, weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423

# # #





