Sound Wall Repairs Begin Tomorrow on NB I-81 in Dauphin County

11/30/2022

​Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that sound wall repairs are scheduled to begin tomorrow along northbound Interstate 81 between the Interstate 83 split and Exit 72 (Paxtonia/Linglestown) in Dauphin County.

Work will be performed on or outside the right shoulder weekdays during daylight hours. All lanes of traffic will remain open. 


Motorists should drive with caution and be alert for workers and equipment operating near the roadway.


Deblin Inc., of Mechanicsburg is the contractor for this work. Repairs are expected to be completed in about four weeks.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


