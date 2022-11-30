Submit Release
Latham Group, Inc. Announces Participation in the Truist Securities 4ᵗʰ Annual Industrials and Services Summit

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced that Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer and Rob Masson, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Truist Securities 4th Annual Industrials and Services Summit in New York, NY on December 6, 2022. There will be no formal presentation or webcast at this event.

The Company has also posted a copy of its latest investor presentation to its investor relations website at https://ir.lathampool.com under “Events & Presentations”.

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across over 30 facilities.

Investor Contact:
Nicole Briguet & Lauren Grama
Edelman for Latham
latham@edelman.com   

Media Contact:  
Jeff Anzulewicz
jeffanzulewicz@lathampool.com


