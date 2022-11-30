Submit Release
California Water Service Sees Sixth Straight Month of Water Savings

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) customers reduced their water use for the sixth month in a row in October. Ten of Cal Water’s districts surpassed 15% in reductions; company-wide, Cal Water reduced water use by 12.1% compared to October 2020.

“Even as temperatures drop, we’re seeing great signs that our customers are continuing their conservation efforts regardless of the weather,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO.

The 10 Cal Water districts that surpassed 15% in water-use reductions are:

  • Antelope Valley, saving 15.5%
  • Bear Gulch, saving 16.9%
  • Hermosa-Redondo, saving 21%
  • Livermore, saving 19.1%
  • Marysville, saving 19.9%
  • Oroville, saving 24.5%
  • Palos Verdes, saving 27.2%
  • Selma, saving 15.7%
  • Westlake, saving 31.8%
  • Willows, saving 19.0%

Previously, Cal Water customers throughout the state reduced their water use in May by 6.5%, in June by 11.6%, in July by 12.4%, in August by 12.3%, and in September by 10.6%.

Conservation savings for all Cal Water districts are available at drought.calwater.com/reductions. Customers can get more information about conservation rebates and programs, drought resources, and water restrictions at drought.calwater.com.

Cal Water serves approximately 2 million people through 494,500 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434


