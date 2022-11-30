Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended October 29, 2022.



Q2 FY23 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $51.4 million, grew by 11% quarter over quarter

GAAP gross margin of 54.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 54.9%

GAAP operating expenses of $29.7 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $25.0 million

GAAP net loss of $3.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $2.4 million

GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.02

Ending cash and short-term investment balance of $240.5 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In the fiscal quarter ended October 29, 2022, Credo achieved record revenue of $51.4 million, an increase of 94% year over year and 11% compared to the prior quarter. Due to our current solutions in production, near and mid-term opportunities we are deeply engaged in, and longer-term opportunities in emerging markets, we remain highly optimistic about our future prospects. In our fiscal 2023 we continue to expect we will achieve at least $200 million in revenue for the full fiscal year, representing more than 88% growth compared to fiscal 2022.”

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $54.0 million to $56.0 million, up 73% year over year at the midpoint

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 58.7%-60.7% and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 59.0%-61.0%

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $30.2 million to $32.2 million and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $25.0 million to $27.0 million



Conference Call

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, warrant contra revenue, asset impairment charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustment to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo’s annual GAAP income, adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo’s non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo’s geographic mix of revenue and expenses, or changes to Credo’s corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo’s financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo’s non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management’s evaluation of Credo’s operating performance;

Management’s establishment of internal operating budgets; and

Management’s performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models.



Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo’s results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to any statements regarding: launches of new or expansion of existing products or services, technology developments and innovation; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; future financial results; expectations regarding the markets and industries in which Credo conducts business; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “targets” and similar expressions may identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 8, 2022, as well as Credo’s other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Credo’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Credo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October

29, 2022 July 30,

2022 October

31, 2021 October

29, 2022 October

31, 2021 Revenue: Product sales $ 44,349 $ 35,263 $ 18,454 $ 79,612 $ 25,717 Product engineering services 3,750 824 1,355 4,574 2,674 IP license 2,084 10,380 6,142 12,464 7,172 IP license engineering services 1,186 — 476 1,186 1,588 Total revenue 51,369 46,467 26,427 97,836 37,151 Cost of revenue: Cost of product sales revenue 22,658 17,525 9,849 40,183 14,206 Cost of product engineering services revenue 418 100 532 518 1,397 Cost of IP license revenue — 1,179 — 1,179 — Cost of IP license engineering services revenue 334 — 92 334 414 Total cost of revenue 23,410 18,804 10,473 42,214 16,017 Gross profit 27,959 27,663 15,954 55,622 21,134 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,158 16,683 11,800 34,841 21,493 Selling, general and administrative 11,540 11,198 7,708 22,738 14,825 Total operating expenses 29,698 27,881 19,508 57,579 36,318 Operating loss (1,739 ) (218 ) (3,554 ) (1,957 ) (15,184 ) Other expense, net (692 ) (220 ) 55 (912 ) 10 Loss before income taxes (2,431 ) (438 ) (3,499 ) (2,869 ) (15,174 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 929 (365 ) 601 564 1,503 Net loss $ (3,360 ) $ (73 ) $ (4,100 ) $ (3,433 ) $ (16,677 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ — $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 146,012 145,077 69,094 145,545 68,751

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

October 29, 2022 April 30, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,542 $ 259,322 Short-term investments 50,000 — Accounts receivable 51,768 29,524 Inventories 47,829 27,337 Contract assets 6,434 10,071 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,234 5,923 Total current assets 349,807 332,177 Property and equipment, net 40,664 21,844 Right of use assets 16,132 16,954 Other non-current assets 7,429 4,714 Total assets $ 414,032 $ 375,689 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,273 $ 8,487 Accrued compensation and benefits 5,373 4,713 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,447 12,063 Deferred revenue 1,389 1,234 Total current liabilities 49,482 26,497 Non-current operating lease liabilities 14,081 14,809 Other non-current liabilities 6,365 220 Total liabilities 69,928 41,526 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 7 7 Additional paid in capital 438,352 424,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income (393 ) 23 Accumulated deficit (93,862 ) (90,429 ) Total shareholders' equity 344,104 334,163 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 414,032 $ 375,689

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October

29, 2022 July 30,

2022 October

31, 2021 October

29, 2022 October

31, 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 27,959 $ 27,663 $ 15,954 $ 55,622 $ 21,134 Reconciling items: Warrant contra revenue 247 388 — 635 — Share-based compensation 149 304 47 453 134 Total reconciling items: 396 692 47 1,088 134 Non-GAAP gross profit (A) $ 28,355 $ 28,355 $ 16,001 $ 56,710 $ 21,268 GAAP gross margin 54.4 % 59.5 % 60.4 % 56.9 % 56.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 54.9 % 60.5 % 60.5 % 57.6 % 57.2 % Total GAAP operating expenses $ 29,698 $ 27,881 $ 19,508 $ 57,579 $ 36,318 Reconciling item: Share-based compensation (4,742 ) (5,242 ) (1,260 ) (9,984 ) (2,248 ) Total reconciling items: (4,742 ) (5,242 ) (1,260 ) (9,984 ) (2,248 ) Total Non-GAAP operating expenses (B) $ 24,956 $ 22,639 $ 18,248 $ 47,595 $ 34,070 GAAP operating loss $ (1,739 ) $ (218 ) $ (3,554 ) $ (1,957 ) $ (5,184 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (A-B) $ 3,399 $ 5,716 $ (2,247 ) $ 9,115 $ (12,802 ) GAAP operating loss margin (3.4 )% (0.5 )% (13.4 )% (2.0 )% (40.9 )% Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin 6.6 % 12.3 % (8.5 )% 9.3 % (34.5 )% GAAP net loss $ (3,360 ) $ (73 ) $ (4,100 ) $ (3,433 ) $ (16,677 ) Reconciling items: Warrant contra revenue 247 388 — 635 — Share-based compensation 4,891 5,546 1,307 10,437 2,382 Pre-tax total reconciling items 5,138 5,934 1,307 11,072 2,382 Other income tax effects and adjustments 644 (424 ) (521 ) 220 (1,138 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 2,422 $ 5,437 $ (3,314 ) $ 7,859 $ (15,433 ) GAAP weighted average shares - basic 146,012 145,077 69,094 145,545 68,751 GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 146,012 145,077 69,094 145,545 68,751 Non-GAAP adjustment 12,789 13,256 — 13,073 — Non-GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 158,801 158,333 69,094 158,617 68,751 GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ — $ (0.06 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.24 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.22 )

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates

(In millions, except percentages)