nCino Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenues of $105.3M, up 50% year-over-year

Subscription Revenues of $88.3M, up 55% year-over-year

Organic Subscription Revenues of $72.9M, up 28% year-over-year



/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022.

“Our team executed extremely well in the third quarter, again exceeding both top and bottom-line expectations,” said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of nCino. “We are particularly pleased to have posted our first quarter of non-GAAP operating income as a public company. Despite the challenging macro-environment, we believe we are uniquely positioned with the right vision, strategy, product portfolio, and people to continue leading the digital transformation of financial institutions around the world.”

Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $105.3 million, a 50% increase from $70.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Subscription revenues for the third quarter were $88.3 million, up from $57.1 million one year ago, an increase of 55%. These revenues include the results of SimpleNexus. Organic subscription revenues, which exclude the revenues of SimpleNexus, were $72.9 million, a 28% increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $105.3 million, a 50% increase from $70.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Subscription revenues for the third quarter were $88.3 million, up from $57.1 million one year ago, an increase of 55%. These revenues include the results of SimpleNexus. Organic subscription revenues, which exclude the revenues of SimpleNexus, were $72.9 million, a 28% increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($18.4) million compared to ($12.7) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in the third quarter was $2.5 million compared to ($3.2) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP loss from operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($18.4) million compared to ($12.7) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in the third quarter was $2.5 million compared to ($3.2) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net Loss Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($23.6) million compared to ($13.6) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter was ($1.4) million compared to ($3.7) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($23.6) million compared to ($13.6) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter was ($1.4) million compared to ($3.7) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net Loss Attributable to nCino per Share: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($0.21) per share compared to ($0.14) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter was ($0.01) per share compared to ($0.04) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($0.21) per share compared to ($0.14) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter was ($0.01) per share compared to ($0.04) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Remaining Performance Obligation: Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) as of October 31, 2022, was $919.2 million, an increase of 28% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic RPO, which excludes RPO for SimpleNexus, was $846.5 million, an increase of 18% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) as of October 31, 2022, was $919.2 million, an increase of 28% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic RPO, which excludes RPO for SimpleNexus, was $846.5 million, an increase of 18% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $111.8 million as of October 31, 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

Signed a New Zealand-Based Lender : Signed Bank of New Zealand, a top-four New Zealand bank by asset size, to implement nCino’s Bank Operating System as a foundational technology platform.

: Signed Bank of New Zealand, a top-four New Zealand bank by asset size, to implement nCino’s Bank Operating System as a foundational technology platform. Expanded Asia-Pacific Go Lives: Kiraboshi Bank, a regional bank based in Tokyo, Japan, went live on the nCino Bank Operating System during the third quarter. The USD $48-billion-asset bank implemented nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution to enhance its business financing, part of its journey to create a single, cloud-based platform to better serve its business clients. nCino also had two additional commercial lending go-lives in Japan during the quarter, including SMBC Trust Bank.

Kiraboshi Bank, a regional bank based in Tokyo, Japan, went live on the nCino Bank Operating System during the third quarter. The USD $48-billion-asset bank implemented nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution to enhance its business financing, part of its journey to create a single, cloud-based platform to better serve its business clients. nCino also had two additional commercial lending go-lives in Japan during the quarter, including SMBC Trust Bank. Took First German Customer Live: Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), who was recognized by Euromoney as “World’s Best Bank Transformation for 2022,” completed a successful implementation of the nCino Bank Operating System. nCino is supporting the Bank’s transformation efforts as a key technology partner to help improve workflow, expedite processes and enable increased efficiencies.

Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), who was recognized by Euromoney as “World’s Best Bank Transformation for 2022,” completed a successful implementation of the nCino Bank Operating System. nCino is supporting the Bank’s transformation efforts as a key technology partner to help improve workflow, expedite processes and enable increased efficiencies. Signed Significant Expansion Deals Within Existing Customer Base: A Big-4 U.K. bank signed for a new use case in an adjacent business line; a $7-billion-asset Colorado bank expanded its use case from Commercial Lending to add Deposit Account Opening and Treasury Sales & Onboarding; another $7-billion-asset bank based in Hawaii added nCino for Retail Lending and Deposit Account Opening; and one of the world’s largest credit unions added Portfolio Analytics to its existing suite of nCino solutions.

A Big-4 U.K. bank signed for a new use case in an adjacent business line; a $7-billion-asset Colorado bank expanded its use case from Commercial Lending to add Deposit Account Opening and Treasury Sales & Onboarding; another $7-billion-asset bank based in Hawaii added nCino for Retail Lending and Deposit Account Opening; and one of the world’s largest credit unions added Portfolio Analytics to its existing suite of nCino solutions. Completed Additional SimpleNexus Cross-Sells: SimpleNexus continued to execute well under challenging market conditions, with six competitive takeaways of customers from other vendors and five cross-sells into the nCino customer base.



Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its fourth quarter ending January 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenues between $104 million and $105 million.

Subscription revenues between $90 million and $91 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($3.0) million and ($4.0) million.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.04) and ($0.05).

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2023 ending January 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenues between $403 million and $404 million.

Subscription revenues between $342 million and $343 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($7.0) million and ($8.0) million.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.15) to ($0.17).

Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact to the financial services industry, the impact on general economic conditions and the impact of government responses, restrictions, and actions; (ii) risks associated with the acquisition of SimpleNexus, (iii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (iv) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (v) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (vi) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (vii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (viii) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (ix) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (x) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xi) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization, including SimpleNexus; (xii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xiv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; (xv) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation; (xvi) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine and higher interest rates; and (xvii) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

January 31, 2022 October 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,014 $ 106,451 Accounts receivable, net 74,528 39,627 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 7,583 8,663 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,384 13,219 Total current assets 183,509 167,960 Property and equipment, net 60,677 83,537 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,170 12,047 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 16,403 16,772 Goodwill 841,487 839,918 Intangible assets, net 180,122 159,491 Investment 4,031 4,031 Other long-term assets 1,615 7,447 Total assets $ 1,301,014 $ 1,291,203 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,366 $ 10,840 Accrued compensation and benefits 21,454 18,363 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,744 6,823 Deferred revenue, current portion 122,643 117,281 Financing obligations, current portion 621 697 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,548 3,830 Total current liabilities 174,376 157,834 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 11,198 9,667 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 1,675 2,280 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 44 6 Revolving credit facility, noncurrent — 30,000 Financing obligations, noncurrent 33,478 32,944 Construction liability, noncurrent 9,736 22,518 Total liabilities 230,507 255,249 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 2,882 4,092 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 1,277,258 1,318,829 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (72 ) 1,758 Accumulated deficit (209,616 ) (288,780 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,067,625 1,031,862 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 1,301,014 $ 1,291,203

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenues Subscription $ 57,085 $ 88,290 $ 162,052 $ 251,924 Professional services and other 12,951 17,006 36,858 47,210 Total revenues 70,036 105,296 198,910 299,134 Cost of revenues Subscription 15,753 26,844 46,007 78,499 Professional services and other 11,501 16,312 34,121 46,180 Total cost of revenues 27,254 43,156 80,128 124,679 Gross profit 42,782 62,140 118,782 174,455 Gross margin % 61 % 59 % 60 % 58 % Operating expenses Sales and marketing 20,586 32,423 58,227 94,274 Research and development 19,956 29,471 55,990 88,287 General and administrative 14,964 18,690 45,931 62,575 Total operating expenses 55,506 80,584 160,148 245,136 Loss from operations (12,724 ) (18,444 ) (41,366 ) (70,681 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 57 87 173 115 Interest expense (379 ) (580 ) (977 ) (1,849 ) Other income (expense), net (255 ) (2,911 ) (325 ) (5,498 ) Loss before income taxes (13,301 ) (21,848 ) (42,495 ) (77,913 ) Income tax provision 356 797 1,030 2,159 Net loss (13,657 ) (22,645 ) (43,525 ) (80,072 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (389 ) (257 ) (1,259 ) (908 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 368 1,191 61 2,348 Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (13,636 ) $ (23,579 ) $ (42,327 ) $ (81,512 ) Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 96,431,082 110,897,811 95,510,413 110,434,171

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (42,327 ) $ (81,512 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (1,198 ) 1,440 Net loss (43,525 ) (80,072 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,139 25,458 Non-cash operating lease costs 1,847 2,879 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 4,157 6,160 Amortization of debt issuance costs — 131 Stock-based compensation 20,549 38,476 Deferred income taxes 192 452 Provision for bad debt 84 323 Net foreign currency losses 393 5,608 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 21,614 32,497 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (5,848 ) (8,033 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,430 ) (446 ) Accounts payable 3,934 (1,732 ) Accounts payable, related parties 873 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,047 ) (9,182 ) Deferred revenue (3,192 ) (2,883 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,917 ) (2,997 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,823 6,639 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — 676 Acquisition of assets — (563 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,640 ) (13,889 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,640 ) (13,776 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility — 50,000 Payments on revolving credit facility — (20,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (367 ) Exercise of stock options 12,620 3,038 Stock issuance under the employee stock purchase plan — 2,424 Principal payments on financing obligations (181 ) (458 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,439 34,637 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (632 ) (4,098 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 9,990 23,402 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 371,425 88,399 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 381,415 $ 111,801 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 381,080 $ 106,451 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 335 5,350 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 381,415 $ 111,801

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.





Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with certain mergers and acquisitions. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.





Acquisition-Related Expenses. nCino excludes expenses related to acquisitions as they limit comparability of operating results with prior periods. We believe these costs are non-recurring in nature and outside the ordinary course of business.





Fees and Expenses Related to the Antitrust Matters. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to the government antitrust investigation and related civil action disclosed in our SEC filings as we do not believe these matters relate to the operating business and their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.





Adjustment to Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest. nCino adjusts the value of redeemable non-controlling interest of its joint venture nCino K.K. in accordance with the operating agreement for that entity. nCino believes investors benefit from an understanding of the company’s operating results absent the effect of this adjustment, and for comparability, has reconciled this adjustment for previously reported non-GAAP results.



There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 GAAP total revenues $ 70,036 $ 105,296 $ 198,910 $ 299,134 GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 15,753 $ 26,844 $ 46,007 $ 78,499 Amortization expense - developed technology (388 ) (4,249 ) (1,177 ) (12,767 ) Stock-based compensation (179 ) (392 ) (721 ) (1,120 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 15,186 $ 22,203 $ 44,109 $ 64,612 GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 11,501 $ 16,312 $ 34,121 $ 46,180 Amortization expense - other — (47 ) — (47 ) Stock-based compensation (1,209 ) (1,778 ) (3,881 ) (5,564 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 10,292 $ 14,487 $ 30,240 $ 40,569 GAAP gross profit $ 42,782 $ 62,140 $ 118,782 $ 174,455 Amortization expense - developed technology 388 4,249 1,177 12,767 Amortization expense - other — 47 — 47 Stock-based compensation 1,388 2,170 4,602 6,684 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 44,558 $ 68,606 $ 124,561 $ 193,953 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1 GAAP gross margin % 61 % 59 % 60 % 58 % Amortization expense - developed technology 1 4 1 4 Amortization expense - other — — — — Stock-based compensation 2 2 2 2 Non-GAAP gross margin % 64 % 65 % 63 % 65 % GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 20,586 $ 32,423 $ 58,227 $ 94,274 Amortization expense - customer relationships (418 ) (2,167 ) (1,253 ) (6,502 ) Amortization expense - trade name — (605 ) — (1,813 ) Stock-based compensation (1,685 ) (3,326 ) (5,415 ) (10,144 ) Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 18,483 $ 26,325 $ 51,559 $ 75,815 GAAP research & development expense $ 19,956 $ 29,471 $ 55,990 $ 88,287 Stock-based compensation (1,351 ) (3,012 ) (4,580 ) (8,457 ) Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 18,605 $ 26,459 $ 51,410 $ 79,830 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 14,964 $ 18,690 $ 45,931 $ 62,575 Stock-based compensation (1,421 ) (3,997 ) (5,952 ) (13,191 ) Acquisition-related expenses (902 ) (186 ) (902 ) (2,070 ) Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters (2,021 ) (1,225 ) (8,168 ) (5,093 ) Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 10,620 $ 13,282 $ 30,909 $ 42,221 GAAP loss from operations $ (12,724 ) $ (18,444 ) $ (41,366 ) $ (70,681 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 388 4,249 1,177 12,767 Amortization expense - other — 47 — 47 Amortization expense - customer relationships 418 2,167 1,253 6,502 Amortization expense - trade name — 605 — 1,813 Stock-based compensation 5,845 12,505 20,549 38,476 Acquisition-related expenses 902 186 902 2,070 Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters 2,021 1,225 8,168 5,093 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (3,150 ) $ 2,540 $ (9,317 ) $ (3,913 ) The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1 GAAP operating margin % (18 )% (18 )% (21 )% (24 )% Amortization expense - developed technology 1 4 1 4 Amortization expense - other — — — — Amortization expense - customer relationships 1 2 1 2 Amortization expense - trade name — 1 — 1 Stock-based compensation 8 12 10 13 Acquisition-related expenses 1 — — 1 Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters 3 1 4 2 Non-GAAP operating margin % (4 )% 2 % (5 )% (1 )% GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (13,636 ) $ (23,579 ) $ (42,327 ) $ (81,512 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 388 4,249 1,177 12,767 Amortization expense - other — 47 — 47 Amortization expense - customer relationships 418 2,167 1,253 6,502 Amortization expense - trade name — 605 — 1,813 Stock-based compensation 5,845 12,505 20,549 38,476 Acquisition-related expenses 902 186 902 2,070 Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters 2,021 1,225 8,168 5,093 Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 368 1,191 61 2,348 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (3,694 ) $ (1,404 ) $ (10,217 ) $ (12,396 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 96,431,082 110,897,811 95,510,413 110,434,171 GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.74 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (19,076 ) $ (4,080 ) $ 1,823 $ 6,639 Purchases of property and equipment (2,368 ) (4,586 ) (3,640 ) (13,889 ) Free cash flow $ (21,444 ) $ (8,666 ) $ (1,817 ) $ (7,250 ) Principal payments on financing obligations2 (86 ) (155 ) (181 ) (458 ) Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligation $ (21,530 ) $ (8,821 ) $ (1,998 ) $ (7,708 )

1Columns may not foot due to rounding.

2These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

