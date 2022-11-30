Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,857 in the last 365 days.

MRD PS ATTENDS WORKSHOP ON CDF AND ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING IN NEW ZEALAND

MRD PS ATTENDS WORKSHOP ON CDF AND ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING IN NEW ZEALAND 

 

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Dr. Samson Viulu has attended a regional workshop on Constituency Development Funds (CDFs) and Anti-Money Laundering in Wellington, New Zealand from 28-29 November, 2022.

The meeting brought together parliamentarians along with integrity officials including Ombudsmen and Leadership Commission from the Pacific region.

PS Viulu said the inclusion of Solomon Islands more especially MRD in the meeting was necessary because Solomon Islands like other Pacific Island countries are also adopting the CDF programme towards advancing its rural development aspirations.

He said the meeting ratifications will lead to a new Pacific-focused toolkit on CDFs to boost fund oversight, accountability, transparency and strengthen good governance.

PS Viulu added that CDF allocation to constituencies has since increased over the years therefore, guaranteeing standard practices are adopted is crucial while citing the first ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy that MRD is currently developing as a way forward to improve the CDF programme and rural development undertaking in the country.

“CDF is one of the very few funds that go directly to the rural people. The only programme that government through MRD is executing to decentralize development and government services in our rural areas. Yet, standard practices need strengthening to improve delivery mechanisms and boost accountability of the fund and its process,” PS Viulu highlighted.

MRD Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu standing second row from right with officials who attended the two-day workshop in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo courtesy of GOPAC

He added that with the reforms that MRD is undertaking and the political support from the government towards reforming the CDF programme, he is hopeful that CDF will remain one of the priority programmes of the government towards advancing rural development in our rural areas to improving social and economic livelihoods of Solomon Islanders.

PS Viulu also used the opportunity and did a presentation on the new SICD Policy which was well received by everyone in attendance.

PS Viulu had suggested during the regional workshop for an annual regional CDF conference bringing different countries to share their best practices, successful experiences and challenges in implementing the CDF program in their respective countries.

PS Viulu along with Ombudsman Fred Fakarii, Ombudsman Legal Advisor Nelson Dhitta and LCC Chairman Stevenson attended the workshop in NZ.

A biennial GOPAC Oceania General Meeting was also held during the workshop.

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) supported the two-day CDF conference and development of the CDF toolkit through the UN Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Project (UN-PRAC), supported by the New Zealand Aid Programme. Global Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption (GOPAC) Oceania is assisted financially by the GOPAC Office in Qatar and the Government of Qatar.

The conference banner. Photo courtesy of GOPAC

 

– MRD Press 

You just read:

MRD PS ATTENDS WORKSHOP ON CDF AND ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING IN NEW ZEALAND

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.