QuoteWerks Unveils the Next Generation of Its Award-Winning Sales Quoting and Proposal Solution

QuoteWerks version 23 is now available.

We are proud to introduce a product that has been fine-tuned, with years of revisions fine-tuned by user feedback”
— John C. Lewe IV, President and Founder of Aspire Technologies
ORLANDO, FL, USA, December 1, 2022 -- Aspire Technologies, Inc., a pioneering provider of QuoteWerks, an award-winning procurement and quoting management tool, has launched QuoteWerks version 23. With unique and upgraded features, the latest development incorporates many enhancements requested by users across the growing community.

Those enhancements include:
• Enhanced security protocols: Multi-Factor Authentication supports DUO and authenticator apps from Google, Microsoft and more.
• QuoteValet Custom URLs allow users to create alias domain names that incorporate company or service brands or other messages.
• Integration with ADI, a global wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, provides up-to-date information on parts, pricing and availability.
• Quote expirations allow users to assign specific conclusion times to prevent pricing and availability issues when approvals get delayed.

“We are proud to introduce a product that has been fine-tuned, with years of revisions fine-tuned by user feedback,” said John C. Lewe IV, President, and Founder of Aspire Technologies, QuoteWerks’ parent company. “Version 23 follows the modern approach for sales and proposal quoting solutions. Our team incorporated the latest workflows and features to ensure our customers enjoy a more seamless and highly efficient user experience.”

The new offering also features a data manager, which allows users to easily modify bundles and configurations and share that information across other QuoteWerks installations. Purchase order status notifications update the ETA dates for shipments across multiple purchase orders, and a text library lets users store large clusters of text (i.e., terms and conditions) to speed quote composition. Another beneficial option is the new Find and Replace functionality that allows users to search for empty cells and specific values to perfect and verify the details contained in each quote.

“The enhanced automation capabilities, integrations and other new features help our customers optimize the quoting process to maximize revenue potential,” said QuoteWerks Vice President Brian Laufer. “The built-in efficiencies and simplicity of QuoteWerks Version 23 also gives companies back more valuable time to focus on priorities like sales growth and operational efficiency.”

To learn more about QuoteWerks version 23, visit www.quotewerks.com or contact a QuoteWerks account manager today. Prospective and current users can also register here for our December 15th webinar which covers the key details of this latest release.

About

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company 28 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

