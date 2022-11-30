Submit Release
DCI ASSISTING CARROLL POLICE WITH SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

November 30, 2022                

CARROLL, Iowa - On Wednesday November 30, 2022, at approximately 12:55 a.m., the Carroll Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a shooting located at the Fairview Village Apartments in Carroll.  Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound to his face.  He was transported by ambulance to the St. Anthony Regional Hospital and later life flighted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he is in critical condition.

Law enforcement believes this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.  This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details or names of those involved are being released at this time.  Assisting the Carroll Police Department are the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Ambulance Service and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
 

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

DCI ASSISTING CARROLL POLICE WITH SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

