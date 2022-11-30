DCI ASSISTING CARROLL POLICE WITH SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
November 30, 2022
CARROLL, Iowa - On Wednesday November 30, 2022, at approximately 12:55 a.m., the Carroll Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a shooting located at the Fairview Village Apartments in Carroll. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound to his face. He was transported by ambulance to the St. Anthony Regional Hospital and later life flighted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he is in critical condition.
Law enforcement believes this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details or names of those involved are being released at this time. Assisting the Carroll Police Department are the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Ambulance Service and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
