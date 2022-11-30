Graduation Ceremony for Lancaster County Adult Drug Court

The Lancaster County Adult Drug Court held a graduation ceremony and celebration on November 21, 2022. For the six graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Presiding Adult Drug Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen (pictured) hosted the ceremony along with Judge John Colborn (retired). Several distinguished guests attended, including US Congressman Representative Mike Flood, Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon, and Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro.

Speaking to graduation guests, Jacobsen noted, “Their ages range from 21 to 47 (average age is 30); they all are high school graduates or have their GED. Two are college graduates, and one has attended some college. They all are employed and do volunteer work. Among them, they have 3 children.” He continued, “In addition to being sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, and significant others, the graduates are also responsible and productive contributors to our community and society. With respect to being responsible and productive, you’ll be interested to know that during their time in drug court, these graduates have paid a combined total of $10,585 in Drug Court fees.”

The 2022 November graduation is the last for Public Defender Joe Nigro. Mr. Nigro has been an instrumental team member of the Lancaster County Adult Drug Court and a strong advocate for problem-solving courts throughout the state of Nebraska. The Lancaster County Adult Drug Court would not be where it is today without the help and support of Mr. Nigro.

Pictured are graduate Randy Smith, Judge John Colborn (retired), and Judge Andrew Jacobsen, along with past and current members of the Drug Court team.

Adult drug and problem-solving courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. Drug courts utilize a specialized team process that functions within the existing state trial court structure. All problem-solving courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

