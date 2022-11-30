Judges Pair with New 2023 State Senators for Court Visits

Nebraska has fifteen new senators with varying degrees of experience in the legal field. Trial court judges from across the state are poised to add to the new senator’s knowledge base by welcoming them into their courtrooms through the Judicial-Legislative Visit Program, established in 1999.

During the program, new senators are invited to visit local trial courts to observe first-hand how area courts operate. The program’s significance is that it gives members of the legislature a better understanding of the unique problems that trial judges and Judicial Branch staff face daily.

Senators have already visited the Supreme Court courtroom for a tour and visit with the justices during their orientation program. The Chief Justice and State Court Administrator Corey Steel will meet with each new legislator before the start of the session.

Senators and their host judges are:

District 4, Brad VonGillern; District 12, Merve Riepe; District 18, Christy Armendariz; District 20, John Fredrickson; and District 31, Kathleen Kauth

Derek Vaughn

Jeffrey Lux

Candice Novak

District 19, Robert Dover

District 24, Jana Hughes

C. Jo Petersen

James Stecker

District 26, George Dungan; District 28, Jane Raybould; and District 46, Danielle Conrad

Rodney Reuter

Jodi Nelson

Reggie Ryder

District 34, Loren Lippincott

Andrew Butler

Alfred Corey

District 36, Rick Holdcroft

Tricia Freeman

Michael Smith

District 40, Barry DeKay

District 44, Teresa Ibach

District 48, Brian Hardin