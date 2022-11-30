Governor Abbott Appoints Waldrip Presiding Judge Of The Third Administrative Judicial Region

November 30, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dib Waldrip as Presiding Judge of the Third Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Dib Waldrip of New Braunfels is Judge of the 433rd Judicial District in Comal County, where he has served since 2007. Previously, he served as the District Attorney for Comal County for nearly 10 years. He is board certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, is a member of the State Bar of Texas, National Association of Drug Court Professionals, Texas Judicial Needs Assessment Council, Comal County Juvenile Probation Board, fellow of the Texas State Bar College and a trial advocate and judicial fellow for the National Board of Trial Advocates. He is a member and past President of the Texas Association of District Judges and the Texas Association of Specialty Courts, Co-Founder of the Comal County Client Choice Program for the Texas Commission on Indigent Defense, Comal County Children's Advocacy Center, and the Comal County Sexual Assault Response Team. Additionally, he is a former member of the Governor's Office Criminal Justice Division Specialty Court Grant Review Committee and the Texas Violent Gangs Task Force. Waldrip received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Journalism from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law. Additionally, he attended the F.B.I. National Law Enforcement Academy for advanced law enforcement training.