Five Below, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

For the third quarter ended October 29, 2022:

Net sales increased by 6.2% to $645.0 million from $607.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021; comparable sales decreased by 2.7% versus the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Company opened 40 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,292 stores in 42 states. This represents an increase in stores of 10.1% from the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating income was $20.9 million compared to $42.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The effective tax rate was 24.6% compared to 24.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income was $16.1 million compared to $24.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Diluted income per common share was $0.29 compared to $0.43 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below, said, “We delivered third quarter results that were better than our guidance in spite of the difficult macro environment and challenging year-over-year comparison. Our performance was driven by ticket and transaction metrics that improved throughout the quarter, disciplined expense management and continued focus on our long-term Triple Double vision. During the quarter, we expanded our footprint to two new states, North and South Dakota, where we achieved two record Fall Grand Opening results. We also completed our 2022 Five Beyond growth initiative with approximately 250 stores converted to the new store format.”

Mr. Anderson continued, “We are continuing to play offense, and the progress we made across product, experience and supply chain will all drive our holiday execution. With the completion of our five-node distribution network, we are set up to deliver products to our growing store base even more efficiently. As we look ahead, we are focused more than ever on delivering an exciting holiday assortment of extreme value products that promise to Wow our customers while also providing a fun shopping experience.”

For the year to date period ended October 29, 2022:

Net sales increased by 5.5% to $1,953.6 million from $1,852.0 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2021; comparable sales decreased by 4.1% versus the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

The Company opened 102 new stores compared to 153 net new stores in the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

Operating income was $119.3 million compared to $192.3 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

The effective tax rate was 24.6% compared to 22.8% in the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

Net income was $90.2 million compared to $138.6 million in the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

Diluted income per common share was $1.62 compared to $2.46 in the year to date period of fiscal 2021. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.03 in the year to date period of fiscal 2022 compared to $0.05 in the year to date period of fiscal 2021.

The Company repurchased 247,132 shares in the year to date period of fiscal 2022 at a cost of approximately $40.0 million.



Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Outlook:

The Company expects the following results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022:

For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $1,085 million to $1,110 million based on opening approximately 48 new stores and assuming an approximate 1% decrease to 1% increase in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $164 million to $173 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $2.93 to $3.09 on approximately 55.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



For the full year of Fiscal 2022:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3,038 million to $3,063 million based on opening approximately 150 new stores and assuming an approximate 2% to 3% decrease in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $254 million to $263 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $4.55 to $4.71 on approximately 55.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $235 million in fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect management's current views and estimates regarding the Company's industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, store count potential and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future" and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (including closures of our stores, adverse impacts on our sales and operations, future impairment charges and the risk of global recession, and the impact of government regulation), risks related to disruption to the global supply chain, risks related to the Company's strategy and expansion plans, risks related to disruptions in our information technology systems and our ability to maintain and upgrade those systems, risks related to the inability to successfully implement our online retail operations, risks related to cyberattacks or other cyber incidents, risks related to our ability to select, obtain, distribute and market merchandise profitably, risks related to our reliance on merchandise manufactured outside of the United States, the availability of suitable new store locations and the dependence on the volume of traffic to our stores, risks related to changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions, risks related to increased operating costs, including wage rates, risks related to extreme weather, pandemic outbreaks (in addition to COVID-19), global political events, war, terrorism or civil unrest (including any resulting store closures, damage, or loss of inventory), risks related to leasing, owning or building distribution centers, risks related to our ability to successfully manage inventory balance and inventory shrinkage, quality or safety concerns about the Company's merchandise, increased competition from other retailers including online retailers, risks related to the seasonality of our business, risks related to our ability to protect our brand name and other intellectual property, risks related to customers' payment methods, risks related to domestic and foreign trade restrictions including duties and tariffs affecting our domestic and foreign suppliers and increasing our costs, including, among others, the direct and indirect impact of current and potential tariffs imposed and proposed by the United States on foreign imports, risks associated with the restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations, the impact of changes in tax legislation and accounting standards and risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space. For further details and a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond offering, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,300 stores in 42 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

October 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,229 $ 64,973 $ 86,753 Short-term investment securities 72,722 277,141 224,563 Inventories 701,561 455,104 521,107 Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable 25,389 11,325 24,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 113,147 96,196 77,480 Total current assets 957,048 904,739 933,916 Property and equipment, net 880,469 777,497 728,319 Operating lease assets 1,312,437 1,151,395 1,151,632 Long-term investment securities — 37,717 — Other assets 13,761 9,112 9,585 $ 3,163,715 $ 2,880,460 $ 2,823,452 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ — $ — $ — Accounts payable 279,836 196,461 253,817 Income taxes payable — 28,096 811 Accrued salaries and wages 14,140 53,539 28,697 Other accrued expenses 152,260 145,268 167,468 Operating lease liabilities 193,614 163,537 162,809 Total current liabilities 639,850 586,901 613,602 Other long-term liabilities 4,307 1,663 1,536 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,293,692 1,135,456 1,137,658 Deferred income taxes 41,378 36,156 37,407 Total liabilities 1,979,227 1,760,176 1,790,203 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 555 556 560 Additional paid-in capital 254,663 280,666 333,823 Retained earnings 929,270 839,062 698,866 Total shareholders’ equity 1,184,488 1,120,284 1,033,249 $ 3,163,715 $ 2,880,460 $ 2,823,452





FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 Net sales $ 645,034 $ 607,645 $ 1,953,557 $ 1,852,022 Cost of goods sold 437,226 405,283 1,310,463 1,218,472 Gross profit 207,808 202,362 643,094 633,550 Selling, general and administrative expenses 186,874 159,913 523,820 441,246 Operating income 20,934 42,449 119,274 192,304 Interest income (expense) and other income (expense), net 483 (10,624 ) 341 (12,672 ) Income before income taxes 21,417 31,825 119,615 179,632 Income tax expense 5,271 7,648 29,407 41,018 Net income $ 16,146 $ 24,177 $ 90,208 $ 138,614 Basic income per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ 1.62 $ 2.48 Diluted income per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ 1.62 $ 2.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 55,509,525 56,023,961 55,551,382 56,001,437 Diluted shares 55,683,609 56,340,635 55,720,792 56,305,456





FIVE BELOW, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)