“Give. Eat. Local.” this year with the Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift Box

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Preferred program is excited to offer its annual ag-artisan holiday gift box. This year, customers have two gift box options containing more than 13 products grown, raised, and crafted in Idaho. Each purchase supports local Idaho producers and our economy.

“The Idaho Preferred holiday boxes have become a wonderful tradition and are a great way to share a taste of the Gem State with loved ones near and far,” said Celia Gould, ISDA Director.

By offering two gift box options, Idaho Preferred increased the number of Idaho farmers and food crafters who could showcase their goods. It also diversified the gift-giving options for shoppers who are excited to give unique, Idaho-sourced gourmet food and personal products to friends and family throughout the U.S.

Box 1:

Cherry Hill Farms – Dark Chocolate Covered Dried Cherries

Dark Chocolate Covered Dried Cherries Idahoan – Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes Kauffman Farm – Kauffman Farm Hearty Barley Soup

– Kauffman Farm Hearty Barley Soup Manwaring Cheese – Mild Cheddar Cheese (shelf-stable)

– Mild Cheddar Cheese (shelf-stable) Northern Latitude Foods – Coeur d’ Alene Wild Rice

– Coeur d’ Alene Wild Rice Owyhee Produce – Thank a Farmer Sticker

– Thank a Farmer Sticker Rich’s Chicks – Egg Puff Pet Treats

– Egg Puff Pet Treats Snake River Seed Cooperative – Poppy Seeds

– Poppy Seeds Starlight Herb and Spice – Boise Spud Rub

– Boise Spud Rub The Teff Company – Teff Ivory Flour

– Teff Ivory Flour Wagner Idaho Foods – Old Fashioned Idaho Mustard

– Old Fashioned Idaho Mustard Warn Reserve Cocktail Co. – Cocktail Bitters

– Cocktail Bitters Weiser Candy Company – Idaho-Shaped Solid Chocolate Bar

Box 2:

1000 Springs Mill – Barley Max

Barley Max Creekside Mallow Co. – Huckleberry Mallows

Huckleberry Mallows Free Spirits Beverage Company – Shrub Drinking Vinegars

Shrub Drinking Vinegars Garlic Gods – Softneck garlic

– Softneck garlic Hen and Hare Microfarm and Apis – Bee’s wax lip balm

– Bee’s wax lip balm Homemade by Dorothy – Sawtooth Spice Co. Mulling & Baking Spice

– Sawtooth Spice Co. Mulling & Baking Spice Hot Eric Honey – Hot Eric Honey Matcha

– Hot Eric Honey Matcha Idahoan – Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

– Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes Idaho Candy Company – Owyhee Butter Toffee

– Owyhee Butter Toffee Nature’s Indulgence – Granola Mix

– Granola Mix Owyhee Produce – Thank a Farmer Sticker

– Thank a Farmer Sticker Purple Sage Farms – Dried Basil

– Dried Basil Ten Blue Bird Acres – Microgreens Grow Kit

Last year, Idaho Preferred sold out of its holiday gift boxes, which were distributed all over the U.S. The program has increased inventory this year and is able to offer 1,000 holiday gift boxes for purchase which showcase over 25 Idaho producers from throughout the state.

“This gift is more than a box of great tasting products, it’s an opportunity to support some of our local Idaho farmers, ranchers, and food crafters while giving a uniquely Idaho gift,” said Erica White, Idaho Preferred Marketing Specialist. “The holiday gift box features some of the best of Idaho-sourced food, beverage, and skin care products together in this one-of-a-kind agricultural experience.”

Learn more and order your Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift Box at https://idahopreferred.com/giftbox2022/. Supplies are limited, so customers are encouraged to order early. Boxes are sold separately and will ship by mid-December for holiday delivery.

Idaho Preferred is a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and its mission is to connect Idaho agriculture and food producers with consumers, retailers, and food services to grow their marketplace.

November 30, 2022

Contact: Erica White

Direct: 208.972.9955

Erica.White@isda.idaho.gov