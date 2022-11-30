Saskatchewan Embarking on Economic Mission to France and Germany

CANADA, November 30 - Released on November 30, 2022

Delegation to explore economic development, education and research opportunities.

Minister of Advanced Education Gordon Wyant will lead a delegation from Saskatchewan to France and Germany to engage in opportunities for collaboration with their counterparts in government, business and post-secondary education.

"International collaboration benefits everyone involved. Saskatchewan has the resources and the expertise the world needs and we are keen to tell our story," Wyant said. "The partnerships we are building will expand our international presence, strengthen our ties with western Europe, and enable new connections in business, research and education."

The mission will include meetings with Business France, a French government agency which explores international trade opportunities, and approximately 40 businesses based in the country to look at ways of strengthening exports and exploring additional economic development between the two jurisdictions.

The Saskatchewan delegation, along with representatives from Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP) will then participate in the 2022 Food Ingredients Europe convention in Paris. The convention brings together the world's leading food and beverage suppliers, research and development, production and marketing specialists and showcases the most diverse range of new and innovative ingredients and services. The delegation will build on the province's reputation as a centre for innovation in food sciences and a stable and secure source for agricultural products.

Minister Wyant will represent the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC) at Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meetings in his capacity as the current CMEC Chair. A major focus of discussion will be developing education systems that support inclusion and equality and generate the enhanced skills required in today's world. Saskatchewan will have an important voice in this discussion, allowing the province to further its global engagement goals and increase the profile of Saskatchewan's education system among international partners.

Saskatchewan post-secondary institution representatives will formalize new partnerships to support the province's International Education Strategy and increase their global engagement. The University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic will sign memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with other post-secondary institutions. Among the areas of focus for the University of Saskatchewan are collaborations on water research, sustainability and biodiversity. Saskatchewan Polytechnic is increasing its engagement with peer institutions on applied learning, applied research, work-integrated learning and industry partnerships.

These agreements will help foster international collaboration to promote education and research opportunities in both Saskatchewan and abroad while meeting commitments outlined in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan. The MOUs will enhance the province's profile to attract key international markets and new markets.

As part of the 2022-23 Throne Speech, the Government of Saskatchewan outlined its goal of opening a trade and investment office in Germany. Germany and France boast the first and third largest economies in Europe and represent a tremendous growth opportunity for Saskatchewan businesses, producers and exports.

From 2011 to 2021, Saskatchewan exports to France increased by over 313 per cent and exports to Germany increased by over 108 per cent.

The delegation leaves the province for the week-long mission on December 2, 2022.

