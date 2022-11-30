VNAHG President and CEO Launches Healthcare-Focused Podcast

VNA launched Moving Healthcare Forward Podcast

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VNA Health Group launched a new healthcare-focused podcast, The Moving Healthcare Forward Podcast, on iTunes and Spotify, as part of their massive strategic initiative and four-year plan to move healthcare forward by making care more equitable, creating the workforce of tomorrow, impacting behavioral health and bringing dignity to aging.

VNAHG President and CEO Dr. Steven Landers hosts The Moving Healthcare Forward Podcast, where he has conversations with leaders in the healthcare space. Together, Landers and his guests will discuss how to address the massive challenges facing the healthcare industry, including how to provide the best care for everyday people, especially the most vulnerable.

"I'm thrilled to launch this podcast," Landers said, "because I know that it will help VNAHG push forward the bold opportunities we have to do good in healthcare, particularly home healthcare. It's also a project close to my heart: As a certified family doctor and geriatrician, The Moving Healthcare Forward Podcast allows me to fuse together my experience in geriatric medicine, home health and palliative care with what I see as my purpose, bridging the gaps in healthcare inequity."

The first episode features an interview with Bill Dombi, President of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice, and is available on iTunes and Spotify. Dombi and Landers discuss the importance of at-home and hospice care and the reimbursement cuts they are facing, Medicare Advantage's lasting impact and incredible recent advancements in care.

"[Some of our advances] may seem like they're incremental," Dombi said on the podcast, "but the way my measuring stick goes, for every time you get kicked back a step, healthcare at home has taken us two steps forward. We're making that progress. When we talk to healthcare providers who work in-home, they basically say the same thing, 'I would not want to work anywhere else.'"

ABOUT VNAHG: VNAHG is the nation's second-largest not-for-profit home healthcare organization servicing New Jersey and Ohio. For more than 100 years, they've provided customized care to individuals with chronic diseases and conditions, as well as those who need short-term care. From post-operative nursing and rehabilitation services and speech therapy to wound care and live-in private care — and just about everything in between — their skilled multidisciplinary team delivers the highest level of care possible.

ABOUT DR. STEVEN LANDERS: Dr. Landers is the President and CEO of VNAHG, along with the host of The Moving Healthcare Forward Podcast. As a certified family doctor and geriatrician, he has a specialized interest in geriatric medicine, home health, hospice and palliative care. Dr. Landers is a graduate of the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and the Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health. He has authored several articles on the role of home care in national publications, including the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

