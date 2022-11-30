Hoyer Statement on House Passage of Legislation to Prevent a National Rail Shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed legislation to prevent a national rail shutdown:

“Today, I brought legislation to the Floor to adopt the Tentative Agreement between hard-working railway workers and industry leaders, and I joined a bipartisan coalition in passing it through the House. This measure will avert a devastating freight rail work stoppage that would disrupt industries, raise costs, put Americans out of work, and send shockwaves through the American economy.



“I strongly believe that every worker has the right to organize and that the strength of the American economy depends on our labor unions and the dedicated workers they represent having the ability to negotiate as equal peers with the companies for whom they work. At the same time, Congress has a responsibility to safeguard the nation's economy and the well-being of the hundreds of millions of Americans who depend upon it. The legislation the House passed today tries to resolve outstanding issues that required congressional action and, if passed by the Senate, will ensure no disruption in freight or passenger service occurs during the holidays. I was also pleased that the House could come together in a bipartisan fashion to affirm our support for expanded sick leave for railway workers.

“I commend Labor Secretary Walsh, rail unions, and freight rail companies for their good-faith efforts to reach an agreement over the past several months. It is my hope that congressional action will not be required in future contract negotiations and that the parties will be able to come to terms on their own.”