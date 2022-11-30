The Kumara Institute Announces the 2023 Spiritual and Meditation Tour to Egypt

KumariDevi will lead an unforgettable spiritual retreat through the mysteries of ancient Egypt, all while enlightening the spirit and awakening the heart.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KumariDevi, the founder of the Kumara Institute, author, spiritual and meditation teacher, and master healer who embodies direct presence, is pleased to announce a Spiritual and Meditation Retreat to Egypt from May 12-23, 2023. The twelve-day retreat will be held in five-star hotels in Cairo and Luxor. It will include round-trip airfare from Cairo to Luxor, first-class transportation throughout Egypt, breakfast and dinner daily, an entry visa, and round-trip transportation from Cairo to Luxor. The highlight of this transformative retreat will be time spent meditating in the pyramids and sailing the Nile with Meditation and Spiritual Teacher KumariDevi (Paula Muran).

Participants are invited to join in on this journey through the mysteries of ancient Egypt, from Giza to Luxor, in the great pyramids, and from antiquity to modern times. This one-of-a-kind spiritual and meditation retreat provides individuals with the opportunity to discover hidden aspects of themselves and accelerate personal growth.

Participants will also encounter energy portals to other times and dimensions, where dormant memories from Egypt's rich history await retrieval and codes activate personal and global alignments. The Ancients sing to the soul, inviting it to reclaim its wholeness.

KumariDevi is well-known for her emotional healing retreats and spiritual travel. She creates space for individual transformation and calls souls into correction, awakening them. People claim that miraculous things happen around her, while others claim that their hearts spontaneously open and instant healing occurs.

KumariDevi has been leading life-changing meditation and spiritual retreats for over twenty-five years as a retreat leader. She embodies Presence, a high vibrational loving frequency that opens hearts and minds, as a Self-Realized Spiritual Teacher with a silent mind and unrivaled intuition. KumariDevi's main objective for each meditation retreat is for attendees to have an amazing experience while expanding one's consciousness.

“No place on earth is the history so rich and the mystery so deep as in Egypt,” says KumariDevi. She invites everyone to experience the power of this magical ancient place, the mindful retreat, and spiritual travel to return to wholeness.

