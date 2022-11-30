Block, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses, December 12, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Block, Inc. (“Block” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SQ) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Block lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of Block's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) as a result, Block was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about Block's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

