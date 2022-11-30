Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Bristol, VA, With Free Washes

Top 10 Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Virginia Footprint with Eighth Location

/EIN News/ -- THOMASTON, Ga., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Bristol, VA, location on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 520 Falls Boulevard.

To celebrate their grand opening and introduce themselves to the community, Tidal Wave Auto Spa in Bristol will be offering free washes anytime 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through next Wednesday, Dec. 7. They will also be offering new members any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month - now through February.

"Bristol is our eighth Virginia location," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "I'm excited about our continued expansion in Virginia - allowing us to provide folks throughout the state with an exceptional car wash experience. We just recently opened our Staunton location in September and earlier this year added new locations in Winchester, Bon Air, Chesapeake and Williamsburg. Our team is looking forward to bringing the happiness of a clean car to the Bristol community for years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, they committed to building an exceptional car wash experience with the highest-quality washes, best-in-class locations, and top-tier customer service. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car wash technology, introducing Graph-X4 as their premium wash option in 2022. Graph X4 provides powerful four-layer protection for a vehicle from dirt, pollutants, and UV rays, paired with space-age sparkle.

Stop by for a single wash or join the Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment. Wash once a day, every day! Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans - perfect for businesses with multiple company cars.

Give the gift of a clean car this holiday season with a Tidal Wave gift card. An ideal choice for the upcoming holidays, birthdays or celebrations, a Tidal Wave Auto Spa gift card can fit any gift-giving need. Gift cards are reloadable and can be purchased online or at the nearest Tidal Wave location. For more information, visit https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/gift-cards/.

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities they serve - and makes it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through their fundraising program. For more information about how to partner with Tidal Wave Auto Spa for your next fundraiser, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company that was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 123 locations across 18 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, and, since founding, has given more than $1 million to organizations serving individuals with special needs.

