Marketing Automation Software Size is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%: Straits Research

The global marketing automation software market size was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America holds the largest market share.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing automation is a tool that helps companies build stronger customer engagement campaigns by eliminating time-consuming tasks and allowing the marketing team to focus on more crucial aspects. Today, many organizations are overworked, dealing with problems like tracking engagement and pursuing the wrong leads. Automation can help with program scalability, the delivery of more customized and targeted messaging, sales alignment, and effectiveness tracking. By implementing process automation, marketing automation may assist in saving time, improving marketing, boosting engagement, and enhancing revenue.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/marketing-automation-software-market/request-sample





Technological Advancements Drive the Global Market

The demand for marketing automation software is rising due to technological development and the growing use of the internet for operational tasks. Market expansion is also anticipated to be fueled by the emergence of social media marketing and the rapid adoption of digitalization . Big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, among other technologies, are anticipated to play a crucial role in marketing automation in the future.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 11.25 Billion by 2031 CAGR 9.6% (2023-2030) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Solution, Enterprise Size, Deployment, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Act-On Software Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Hubspot, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Marketo, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Infusion Software Inc. (U.S.), and SAS (U.S.), among others. Key Market Drivers Technological Advancement

Adoption by Retail Sector

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/marketing-automation-software-market





Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest market share. Factors influencing the expansion of marketing automation software in the area include social media and email marketing growth. The American government has been trying hard to encourage the expansion of the market in the area. Additionally, marketing technologies like Marketing Automation Software, which facilitates effective use of collected data analysis during bulk email marketing campaigns and analytics solutions for repeated operations like email marketing, have become crucial for marketers. Personalization services have also grown to be an important market driver because they are expected to generate higher returns on investment. E-commerce websites such as Amazon and eBay, which operate in the region, use marketing automation software to customize their pages as per customers’ previous visits.

Europe is experiencing significant growth in the global marketing automation software market, with small and medium enterprises driving demand for marketing automation software. The region's main drivers of the market are the rising number of internet users, the development of cloud technology, and the increased uptake of cloud services by industries. With increasing investments in cloud computing, big data analytics , and IoT, the country's IT sector is expected to expand further in the years to come. These factors will support the expansion of the automated marketing industry in the area.

Asia Pacific is pegged to be the fastest-growing region in the global marketing automation software market. Companies in the region are struggling with customer retention and loyalty. Marketing automation software can be considered a strategic investment rather than an expenditure. Developing countries in the region, such as India and China, have been experiencing strong demand for marketing automation software. E-commerce has soared due to the APAC region's increasing internet adoption. Local competitors like Rakuten, Alibaba, and a number of others have made themselves known and are expanding. These organizations greatly streamline their operations with the use of marketing automation tools. The Asia-Pacific market is expanding as a result of these businesses' expanding marketing automation software usage.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region account for the least share in the global marketing automation software market. In South America, the market has grown in recent years as a result of increased investments in technologies like the cloud. The use of marketing automation software has grown as a result of a growing emphasis on education. Additionally, the market for marketing automation software is anticipated to be driven by significant development in cloud solutions. The information and communications technology industry in Brazil has grown tremendously in recent years. The government's dedication to innovation has resulted in a tax benefit for companies using advanced technology. Over the forecasting period, these factors are likely to drive the market for marketing automation software. In the Middle East and Africa region, the market's expansion is primarily due to rising social media adoption and digital marketing. In addition, SMEs in the area are demonstrating digital transformation by utilizing recent developments in technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, cryptography, and big data in a variety of sectors, including retail, manufacturing, finance, and transportation.





Key Highlights

The global marketing automation software market size is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2031, growing with a during the forecast period (2023–2031). On the basis of the solution , the market can be segmented into campaign management, email marketing, inbound marketing, mobile applications, lead management, reporting & analytics, social media marketing, and others.

, the market can be segmented into campaign management, email marketing, inbound marketing, mobile applications, lead management, reporting & analytics, social media marketing, and others. On the basis of enterprise size , the market can be segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

, the market can be segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of deployment , the market can be segmented into on premise and cloud-based.

, the market can be segmented into on premise and cloud-based. On the basis of application , the market can be segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecom & IT, discrete manufacturing, government & education, and others.

, the market can be segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecom & IT, discrete manufacturing, government & education, and others. North America holds the largest market share.





Competitive Players in the Global Marketing Automation Software Market

Act-On Software Inc. (U.S.)

Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Cognizant (U.S.)

Hubspot, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Marketo, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

Infusion Software Inc. (U.S.)

SAS (U.S.)





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/marketing-automation-software-market/request-sample





Global Marketing Automation Software Market Segmentation

By Solution

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Inbound Marketing

Mobile Applications

Lead Management

Reporting & Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & ITs

Discrete Manufacturing

Government & Education

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Marketing Automation Software Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Solution Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Campaign Management Market Size & Forecast Email Marketing Market Size & Forecast Enterprise Size Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Large Enterprises Market Size & Forecast SMEs Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Solution By Enterprise Size Canada By Solution By Enterprise Size Mexico By Solution By Enterprise Size Latin America By Solution By Enterprise Size Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Solution By Enterprise Size France By Solution By Enterprise Size U.K. By Solution By Enterprise Size Italy By Solution By Enterprise Size Spain By Solution By Enterprise Size Rest of Europe By Solution By Enterprise Size Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Solution By Enterprise Size China By Solution By Enterprise Size Australia By Solution By Enterprise Size India By Solution By Enterprise Size South Korea By Solution By Enterprise Size Rest of Asia-Pacific By Solution By Enterprise Size Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Solution By Enterprise Size South Africa By Solution By Enterprise Size Kuwait By Solution By Enterprise Size Rest of Middle East & Africa By Solution By Enterprise Size Company Profile Act-On Software Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Adobe Systems Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Cognizant Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/marketing-automation-software-market/toc





Market News

In October 2022, Act-On Software Inc. introduced a new SMS Automated Marketing Solution. The SMS functionality from Act-On is intended to assist marketers in developing automated, data-driven SMS campaigns to take advantage of the power of direct and customized mobile interaction.

Act-On Software Inc. introduced a new SMS Automated Marketing Solution. The SMS functionality from Act-On is intended to assist marketers in developing automated, data-driven SMS campaigns to take advantage of the power of direct and customized mobile interaction. In October 2022, Adobe stated that it would collaborate with U.S. Bank to offer improved online and in-branch customer experiences tailored to each customer's needs and interests.

Adobe stated that it would collaborate with U.S. Bank to offer improved online and in-branch customer experiences tailored to each customer's needs and interests. In July 2021, Sales support platform Orum said that it had closed a $25 million series A investment round, which was led by Craft Ventures and included a number of previous backers. The fundraising round will be utilized for general expansion, primarily focusing on product, customer service, and international market expansion.





News Media

Brand Protection Software – Turning down The Epidemic of Counterfeit Goods

North America to Account for the Largest Share in the Global Marketing Automation Software Market







Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Digital Marketing Software Market : Information by Software (CRM Software, Email Marketing, Social Media), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Customer Loyalty Management Software Market : Information by Deployment (Cloud), Enterprise, Application (Campaign Management, SMS Marketing), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Traditional Advertising Agency Services Market : Information by Type (Online Services, Offline Services), End-Use (Government, Enterprises), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Location-Based Advertising Market : Information by Type (Push, Pull), Content (Text, Multimedia), Application (Retail Outlets), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Advertising Market : Information by Location (Indoor, Outdoor), by Application (Billboard, Transit), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Influencer Marketing Platform Market : Information by Component (Solution, Service), Application, Organization Size (Large Enterprises), End-user, and Region—Forecast till 2027





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com