Dec. 7, 2022 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings (PDF)

The following committees will meet in the Commission Room, 5th Floor, 1751 Varsity Drive, Raleigh, NC, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022:

9 - 10:15 am: Habitat, Nongame and Endangered Species

10:15 - 10:45 am: Boating Safety

10:45 - 11:45 am: Education and Communication

1:15 - 2:30 pm: Land Acquisitions and Property

2:30 - 3 pm: Rules

3 - 4:30 pm: Committee of the Whole

*Note - If a committee meeting ends early, the next Committee meeting may begin 5 minutes after the previous committee ends.



Members of the public may join in person or via Zoom by registering in advance.