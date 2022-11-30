Dec. 7, 2022 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings
Dec. 7, 2022 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings (PDF)
The following committees will meet in the Commission Room, 5th Floor, 1751 Varsity Drive, Raleigh, NC, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022:
9 - 10:15 am: Habitat, Nongame and Endangered Species
10:15 - 10:45 am: Boating Safety
10:45 - 11:45 am: Education and Communication
1:15 - 2:30 pm: Land Acquisitions and Property
2:30 - 3 pm: Rules
3 - 4:30 pm: Committee of the Whole
*Note - If a committee meeting ends early, the next Committee meeting may begin 5 minutes after the previous committee ends.
Members of the public may join in person or via Zoom by registering in advance.