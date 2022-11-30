Submit Release
Biofrontera Inc. to Participate in Benchmark’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the Company will be participating in Benchmark’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held on December 1, 2022 in New York, NY.

Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer, and Hermann Lübbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc. will be meeting with registered investors in one-on-one meetings and small-group sessions.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit https://www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

