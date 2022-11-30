Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Participation in the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China and the Indo-Pacific Consultations

On December 1 and 2 in Washington, Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman and European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino will participate in the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China and Indo-Pacific Consultations. This will be the fourth high-level meeting of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China. On December 2, Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Sannino will participate in an event at American University to discuss U.S.-EU shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific.