Join The Leadership Development Group's Dr. Kent Bottles for a Compelling Presentation on the 2023 Health Care Revolution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / As 2023 approaches, the many challenges facing healthcare have been further exasperated by severe staffing shortages and economic uncertainty. How can leaders take control and lead the industry toward greener pastures? Join The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) on Monday, December 5th at 1:00 pm ET for a thoughtful presentation and facilitated QA with Dr. Kent Bottles, MD a leading healthcare futurist, keynote speaker, and consultant who will discuss The 2023 Health Care Revolution: Will you be part of the solution or a cog in the wheel? To register,click here.

"With so much change, disruption, and dissatisfaction with the status quo, healthcare in America is (and has been) ripe for disruption, and yet the revolution never seems to come. What's getting in the way? Are we forever stuck with a healthcare system that fails to deliver on the quadruple aim? What can we do to solve the dysfunction?" said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO, The Leadership Development Group. "We invite the healthcare industry to join us as Dr. Kent Bottles analyzes three case studies of highly anticipated attempts to transform healthcare that failed to deliver results: Haven, IBM Watson, and the transformation from fee-for-service to value-based payments."

Drawing on these three case studies and from the science of uncertainty and failure, Dr. Bottles and Tracy Duberman, CEO of The Leadership Development Group, will share techniques for guiding an organization during times of chaos and unprecedented change to inspire leaders as they look toward the new year- and just maybe spark action towards healthcare's revolution.

Dr. Kent Bottles, MD currently serves as a TLD Group Advisory Board member and has held a number of physician executive positions over the course of his career, including Tenured Professor at the University of Iowa, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Assistant Dean for Grand Rapids at MSU, Chief Medical Officer of the Iowa Health Science, President and CEO of the Institute for Clinical Systems Improvement in Minneapolis, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center in Michigan. He also served as Chief Knowledge Officer and President of the Genomics Repository for a bio-tech startup, and Chief Medical Officer for a medical communications startup.

Tracy Duberman, PhD is President and Founder of The Leadership Development Group. With a background combining operations experience in various sectors of the health industry, three decades of leadership coaching and consulting, and innovative research on executive and physician leadership effectiveness, Tracy founded The Leadership Development Group and serves as its CEO. Tracy is a recognized expert on leadership within, between, and across the various sectors of the health ecosystem. She is a published author of From Competition to Collaboration: How Leaders Cultivate Partnerships to Drive Value and Transform Health and is a nationally recognized speaker.

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is the premiere health ecosystem talent development firm providing customized solutions to help develop leaders and teams to execute strategy through their Executive Coaching, Team Development, Succession Planning, and cohort-based Leadership Academies. Since 2011, TLD Group has supported hundreds of executives and teams within leading health systems, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, payers, and health adjacent companies including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, NewYork-Presbyterian Health System, Sanofi, Takeda, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, CommonSpirit, and many more. For more information, visit www.tldgroupinc.com.

