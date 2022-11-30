JAGGAER Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the Fifth Straight Year

JAGGAER positioned for completeness of vision and ability to execute

JAGGAER today announced that Gartner has positioned the company as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites (P2P). This is the fifth year in a row that JAGGAER has been named a Leader for its P2P suite. JAGGAER's position as a Leader follows its Customers' Choice distinction in Gartner® Peer Insights™, which the company was recognized with for the second year in a row.

"Customer success and innovation are core to JAGGAER's DNA," said Jim Bureau, JAGGAER's CEO. "We are proud of our market leading vision—with Autonomous Commerce as our North Star—and we will continue to invest and innovate to make global supply chains and business commerce smarter, more collaborative and financially effective."

JAGGAER significantly invested in its Procure-to-Pay offering over the last year, including a full UX upgrade, one-shop marketplace search and a fully integrated payments solution. JAGGAER Pay streamlines and automates the settlement and reconciliation of payables via a wide range of payment methods, while eliminating manual processes and the risk of fraud.

"JAGGAER's integrated and automated payments solution are just one example of how they help customers accelerate time to value," said Daniel Nonnweiler, BearingPoint's Senior Manager for Sourcing and Procurement Consulting. "Both suppliers and buyers need trusted and automated capabilities that increase visibility and lead to faster and more informed decisions. We're proud to work with JAGGAER and help execute its visionary Autonomous Commerce strategy."

JAGGAER also completed its acquisition of AI-powered contracts analysis provider, DocSkiff, into the JAGGAER ONE suite, enabling its customers to intelligently extract, review and analyze contract information using artificial intelligence and machine learning. Gartner recently recognized JAGGAER as a Challenger in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management.

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Procure to Pay Suites," Micky Keck, Lynne Phelan, Balaji Abbabatulla, Patrick Connaughton, 28 November 2022

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer': Procure-to-Pay Suites, By Peer Contributors, 30 March 2022

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, By Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, 12 October 2022

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks, and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks and service marks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,200 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is a global consulting firm that delivers management and technology consulting with a difference by driving change in clients' businesses by creating customized solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005864/en/