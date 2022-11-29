Traffic Advisory for Wednesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 4, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BEACON HILL

Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll – Thursday, December 1, 2022

The annual Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll will occur along Charles Street from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. This event will close Charles Street to through traffic and eliminate any parking on the street. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

Charles Street, Both sides, from Cambridge Street (Charles Circle) to Beacon Street.

BRIGHTON

MR8K – Sunday, December 4, 2022

The race will start and finish at Warrior’s Arena and will be run in two laps. The route is Guest Street to Life Street out to North Beacon Street - left on North Beacon Street - right on Gordon Street - right on Cambridge Street - right onto Sparhawk Street, continuing onto Arlington Street - right on Faneuil Street - left on Market Street - right on North Beacon Street - repeat for 2nd lap, to finish, left on Life Street - right on Guest Street - finishing on Guest Street. Potential road closures may be necessary to accommodate the runners. There will be parking restrictions on the following streets:

Guest Street, Both sides, from Arthur Street to Life Street.

Sparhawk Street, Northside (even side), from Murdock Street to Market Street.

CITYWIDE

Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting, Saturday & Sunday,

December 3, 2022 & December 4, 2022

The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting Ceremonies will be held over two days throughout the City. Parking restrictions will be in place near tree-lighting locations and road closures should be anticipated.

The trolley tour will start and end at Boston City Hall and there will need to be

established a staging area for the tour vehicles on both sides of Cambridge Street between

Court Street and New Sudbury Street.

SATURDAY STOPS

Centre Street, Hastings Street Lot / West Roxbury – 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

West side (odd side), from Hastings Street to Park Street

Hastings Street / West Roxbury – 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

South side (even side), from Centre Street to 34A Hastings Street

Wolcott Square, Readville / Hyde Park - 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Both sides, around the Square - Prescott Street and Neponset Valley Parkway sides.

Blue Hill Avenue, Mattapan Square / Mattapan - 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

East side (even side), from crosswalk opposite Fairway Street heading southerly to River Street

Perkins Street, Hyde Square / Jamaica Plain – 12 Noon to 4:00 PM

Southside (even side) from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Centre Street, Jamaica Plain Monument / Jamaica Plain – 12 Noon to 4:00 PM

Both sides, around the Monument from Hathaway Street to South Street (no postings on South St.)

Hanlon Square, Mission Hill – 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Huntington Ave, Northside (odd side) from Francis Street to Fenwood Road

Francis Street, South side (even side) from St. Albans Road to Huntington Avenue

Warren Street, Bolling Building / Roxbury - 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Both sides, from Zeigler Street (exit to the MBTA Station) to Washington Street/Palmer Street

Washington Street, Blackstone Square, South End - 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

West side (odd side, Blackstone Square), from West Brookline Street to West Newton Street

Oak Square, Brighton - 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Washington Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beck Avenue

Faneuil Street, Both sides, from Bigelow Street to Champney Street

SUNDAY STOPS

Talbot Avenue, Codman Square / Dorchester – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Both sides, from Washington Street to Centre Street

Washington Street, Codman Square / Dorchester – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

East side (even side), from Talbot Avenue heading northerly (towards Moultrie Street) for approximately 100’

Adams Street, Adams Corner / Dorchester – 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

West side, (odd side), from Minot Street heading southerly to Gallivan Boulevard to the Credit Union lot.

East Broadway, Independence Park, South Boston – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Northside (park side) from N Street to M Street Southside, from N Street to #811 East Broadway (for ONS)

Harrison Avenue Extension, Chinatown – 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (for ONS Event)

Both sides from Essex Street to Beach Street

Hanover Street, North End / Paul Revere Mall – 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Both sides, from Charter Street to North Bennet Street

Thompson Square / Charlestown - 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Square side only, on Warren Street & Main Street

Main Street, Thompson Square / Charlestown - 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Southwest side (even side), from Austin Street heading southeasterly to #140 (Store 24)

Southeast side (even side), from Seminary Street to Main Street

Maverick Square, Maverick Square / East Bosto n - 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

West side (even side, health center side) from Maverick Street to Sumner Street, both the curbside with the buildings and the curbside at the island

DORCHESTER

Codman Square NDC Holiday Market – Friday & Saturday, December 2 & 3 , 2022

The Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation will be hosting a Holiday Market & Craft Fair and part of the event will be utilizing Epping Street which abuts their address.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

Epping Street, Both sides, from Washington Street to Norfolk Street.

DOWNTOWN

City Hall Plaza Welcome Event, Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the Welcome Event for the Earthshot Prize. Traffic disruptions should be anticipated. The following street will be closed to parking:

Cambridge Street, Both sides from Court Street to New Sudbury.

FENWAY

Earthshot, MGM Event – Friday, December 2, 2022

The MGM Music Hall will be hosting the Earthshot event. Traffic challenges in the neighborhood should be anticipated. This event will require several temporary parking restrictions on the following streets:

Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Lansdowne Street, West side (Fenway Park side), from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Jersey Street, East side (even side), from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Brookline Avenue, Both sides, from Lansdowne Street to David Ortiz Way

Ipswich Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street near Hemenway Street

SOUTH BOSTON

Jingle Bell Run 5K Road Race – Saturday, December 3, 2022

The South Boston Catholic Academy will run its annual Jingle Bell Run 5K road race on the following route: East Broadway, heading easterly to Day Boulevard, right onto Day Boulevard, proceeding to Head Island, around Head Island Causeway, around the outer walkway of Castle Island to Fort Independence and reverse direction back to 866 East Broadway

Part of their event also consists of running some 100-yard youth dashes between O Street and P Street on East Broadway in South Boston. A temporary parking restriction will be in place from 8 AM-12 PM on the following street:

East Broadway, Both sides, from O Street to P Street.

SOUTH END

Tree Lighting Event, Worcester Square – Saturday, December 4, 2022

The Worcester Square Neighborhood Association will be hosting its annual tree-lighting event at Worcester Square Park. The area surrounding the park be posted with a temporary parking restriction for the day.