Traffic Advisory for Wednesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 4, 2022
Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.
People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.
BEACON HILL
Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll – Thursday, December 1, 2022
The annual Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll will occur along Charles Street from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. This event will close Charles Street to through traffic and eliminate any parking on the street. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:
- Charles Street, Both sides, from Cambridge Street (Charles Circle) to Beacon Street.
BRIGHTON
MR8K – Sunday, December 4, 2022
The race will start and finish at Warrior’s Arena and will be run in two laps. The route is Guest Street to Life Street out to North Beacon Street - left on North Beacon Street - right on Gordon Street - right on Cambridge Street - right onto Sparhawk Street, continuing onto Arlington Street - right on Faneuil Street - left on Market Street - right on North Beacon Street - repeat for 2nd lap, to finish, left on Life Street - right on Guest Street - finishing on Guest Street. Potential road closures may be necessary to accommodate the runners. There will be parking restrictions on the following streets:
- Guest Street, Both sides, from Arthur Street to Life Street.
- Sparhawk Street, Northside (even side), from Murdock Street to Market Street.
CITYWIDE
Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting, Saturday & Sunday,
December 3, 2022 & December 4, 2022
The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting Ceremonies will be held over two days throughout the City. Parking restrictions will be in place near tree-lighting locations and road closures should be anticipated.
The trolley tour will start and end at Boston City Hall and there will need to be
established a staging area for the tour vehicles on both sides of Cambridge Street between
Court Street and New Sudbury Street.
SATURDAY STOPS
Centre Street, Hastings Street Lot / West Roxbury – 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- West side (odd side), from Hastings Street to Park Street
Hastings Street / West Roxbury – 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- South side (even side), from Centre Street to 34A Hastings Street
Wolcott Square, Readville / Hyde Park - 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Both sides, around the Square - Prescott Street and Neponset Valley Parkway sides.
Blue Hill Avenue, Mattapan Square / Mattapan - 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- East side (even side), from crosswalk opposite Fairway Street heading southerly to River Street
Perkins Street, Hyde Square / Jamaica Plain – 12 Noon to 4:00 PM
- Southside (even side) from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street
Centre Street, Jamaica Plain Monument / Jamaica Plain – 12 Noon to 4:00 PM
- Both sides, around the Monument from Hathaway Street to South Street (no postings on South St.)
Hanlon Square, Mission Hill – 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM
- Huntington Ave, Northside (odd side) from Francis Street to Fenwood Road
- Francis Street, South side (even side) from St. Albans Road to Huntington Avenue
Warren Street, Bolling Building / Roxbury - 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Both sides, from Zeigler Street (exit to the MBTA Station) to Washington Street/Palmer Street
Washington Street, Blackstone Square, South End - 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- West side (odd side, Blackstone Square), from West Brookline Street to West Newton Street
Oak Square, Brighton - 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Washington Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beck Avenue
- Faneuil Street, Both sides, from Bigelow Street to Champney Street
SUNDAY STOPS
Talbot Avenue, Codman Square / Dorchester – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Both sides, from Washington Street to Centre Street
Washington Street, Codman Square / Dorchester – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- East side (even side), from Talbot Avenue heading northerly (towards Moultrie Street) for approximately 100’
Adams Street, Adams Corner / Dorchester – 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- West side, (odd side), from Minot Street heading southerly to Gallivan Boulevard to the Credit Union lot.
East Broadway, Independence Park, South Boston – 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- Northside (park side) from N Street to M Street Southside, from N Street to #811 East Broadway (for ONS)
Harrison Avenue Extension, Chinatown – 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (for ONS Event)
- Both sides from Essex Street to Beach Street
Hanover Street, North End / Paul Revere Mall – 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM
- Both sides, from Charter Street to North Bennet Street
Thompson Square / Charlestown - 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Square side only, on Warren Street & Main Street
- Main Street, Thompson Square / Charlestown - 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Southwest side (even side), from Austin Street heading southeasterly to #140 (Store 24)
- Southeast side (even side), from Seminary Street to Main Street
Maverick Square, Maverick Square / East Boston - 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- West side (even side, health center side) from Maverick Street to Sumner Street, both the curbside with the buildings and the curbside at the island
DORCHESTER
Codman Square NDC Holiday Market – Friday & Saturday, December 2 & 3, 2022
The Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation will be hosting a Holiday Market & Craft Fair and part of the event will be utilizing Epping Street which abuts their address.
Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:
- Epping Street, Both sides, from Washington Street to Norfolk Street.
DOWNTOWN
City Hall Plaza Welcome Event, Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the Welcome Event for the Earthshot Prize. Traffic disruptions should be anticipated. The following street will be closed to parking:
- Cambridge Street, Both sides from Court Street to New Sudbury.
FENWAY
Earthshot, MGM Event – Friday, December 2, 2022
The MGM Music Hall will be hosting the Earthshot event. Traffic challenges in the neighborhood should be anticipated. This event will require several temporary parking restrictions on the following streets:
- Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street
- Lansdowne Street, West side (Fenway Park side), from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street
- Jersey Street, East side (even side), from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue
- Brookline Avenue, Both sides, from Lansdowne Street to David Ortiz Way
- Ipswich Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street near Hemenway Street
SOUTH BOSTON
Jingle Bell Run 5K Road Race – Saturday, December 3, 2022
The South Boston Catholic Academy will run its annual Jingle Bell Run 5K road race on the following route: East Broadway, heading easterly to Day Boulevard, right onto Day Boulevard, proceeding to Head Island, around Head Island Causeway, around the outer walkway of Castle Island to Fort Independence and reverse direction back to 866 East Broadway
Part of their event also consists of running some 100-yard youth dashes between O Street and P Street on East Broadway in South Boston. A temporary parking restriction will be in place from 8 AM-12 PM on the following street:
- East Broadway, Both sides, from O Street to P Street.
SOUTH END
Tree Lighting Event, Worcester Square – Saturday, December 4, 2022
The Worcester Square Neighborhood Association will be hosting its annual tree-lighting event at Worcester Square Park. The area surrounding the park be posted with a temporary parking restriction for the day.
- Worcester Square / Worcester Square Park, Park side, the entire perimeter of the park from about opposite #1 Worcester Square to about opposite #34 Worcester Square.