Those looking for Charcuterie Caterers, Restaurants and Shops Nearby Now Have an Easy Way to Find Them
Visitors to mmmboards.com can now search for caterers, shops and restaurants that carry charcuterie related products, services or dishes near them.
This is an exciting new feature because of the growing desire for people to find charcuterie focused caterers and restaurants that can help them set up a memorable party or night out”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mmm...boards, a blog focused on the art, history and current trends in charcuterie boards, has launched a new search feature. Visitors to the website can now look for caterers, shops and restaurants that carry charcuterie related products, services or dishes.
The blog mmmboards.com has a vast amount of information about charcuterie boards, including how to build a simple cheese board, deep dives into specific cheeses that are crowd pleasers, how to build a vegan board, the history of charcuterie and even how to pronounce charcuterie. As the blog has grown, so have requests to make finding nearby caterers, restaurants and shops that carry charcuterie easier to find. That is now a reality.
Visitors to the charcuterie board search page can now search for food-related and non-food related items (like charcuterie boards and accessories) in the city nearest to them.
Businesses that would like to have their establishment added to this growing charcuterie directory can submit a request to be listed by clicking here.
“This is an exciting new feature because of the growing desire for people to find charcuterie focused caterers and restaurants that can help them set up a memorable party or night out,” said one of the mmmboards.com bloggers, Tanya Sillitti. Because some people don’t know where to start in building a board, the website has been curating inspiration for them. This new feature now delivers on an easy way to find professionals who can handle a large party or provide a cozy table for two for date night.
The new search feature will grow over time and those who would like to be listed are encouraged to reach out on Instagram (@mmmboards) or via the website.
About mmm...boards
Mmm...boards is a lifestyle blog all about ideas, inspo, and info about charcuterie. Find great charcuterie accessories, boards and other related information on mmmboards.com
