Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,400 in the last 365 days.

Those looking for Charcuterie Caterers, Restaurants and Shops Nearby Now Have an Easy Way to Find Them

charcuterie near me

Find charcuterie caterers, shops and restaurants

Visitors to mmmboards.com can now search for caterers, shops and restaurants that carry charcuterie related products, services or dishes near them.

This is an exciting new feature because of the growing desire for people to find charcuterie focused caterers and restaurants that can help them set up a memorable party or night out”
— Tanya Sillitti
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mmm...boards, a blog focused on the art, history and current trends in charcuterie boards, has launched a new search feature. Visitors to the website can now look for caterers, shops and restaurants that carry charcuterie related products, services or dishes.

The blog mmmboards.com has a vast amount of information about charcuterie boards, including how to build a simple cheese board, deep dives into specific cheeses that are crowd pleasers, how to build a vegan board, the history of charcuterie and even how to pronounce charcuterie. As the blog has grown, so have requests to make finding nearby caterers, restaurants and shops that carry charcuterie easier to find. That is now a reality.

Visitors to the charcuterie board search page can now search for food-related and non-food related items (like charcuterie boards and accessories) in the city nearest to them.

Businesses that would like to have their establishment added to this growing charcuterie directory can submit a request to be listed by clicking here.

“This is an exciting new feature because of the growing desire for people to find charcuterie focused caterers and restaurants that can help them set up a memorable party or night out,” said one of the mmmboards.com bloggers, Tanya Sillitti. Because some people don’t know where to start in building a board, the website has been curating inspiration for them. This new feature now delivers on an easy way to find professionals who can handle a large party or provide a cozy table for two for date night.

The new search feature will grow over time and those who would like to be listed are encouraged to reach out on Instagram (@mmmboards) or via the website.

About mmm...boards
Mmm...boards is a lifestyle blog all about ideas, inspo, and info about charcuterie. Find great charcuterie accessories, boards and other related information on mmmboards.com

Tanya Sillitti
View Marketing & Creative
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Those looking for Charcuterie Caterers, Restaurants and Shops Nearby Now Have an Easy Way to Find Them

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.