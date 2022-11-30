Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,721 in the last 365 days.

Nass Valley Gardens Announces It Has Contracted Its Reg A+ Capital Raise Team

/EIN News/ -- Nass Valley Gardens Inc. is poised to begin its Reg A capital raise when its Form 1-A is submitted and approved by the SEC

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gardens Inc., a Nevada registered C-Corp and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., (CSE:NVG) (OTC:NSVGF)(FSE:3NVN), announced today it has finalized and contracted its Reg A+ public offering team.
                  
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. CEO Michael Semler stated, “We have assembled and contracted our team to launch our Regulation A+ offering. LifeWater Media will lead our marketing efforts and DealMaker will be our technical platform, along with Hybrid Financial as our IR team. Equiniti will handle our shareholder services. Nass Valley Gardens is excited to be working with these leading partners and we're pleased to update our investors and stakeholders as to our Reg A+ progress.”

Pending SEC approval, Nass Valley Gardens will launch a public campaign to raise up to $75M in capital (though the company cannot guarantee it will meet this goal) and use the funds to acquire identified businesses, add to its product lines, and expand its sales channels.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GARDENS INC. 

Nass Valley Gardens Inc. is a subsidiary of Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG), a publicly traded company on the CSE. In 2019, Nass Valley Gateway Ltd began focusing on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based CBD products and purchased Nass Valley Gardens Inc and its lineup of CBD products sold via retail, wholesale, direct, and digital sales channels. Nass Valley Gardens’ products target the pain remediation, sleep, focus, dermatology, anti-aging, pet, hair, and beauty markets.
We seek Safe Harbor.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities mentioned above. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933.

Company:
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver
Canada
Phone: 609-651-0032
E-mail: michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com
Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nass Valley Gardens Announces It Has Contracted Its Reg A+ Capital Raise Team

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.