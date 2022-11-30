Sodexo: New segment reporting following evolution of the On-site Services organization
/EIN News/ -- Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 30, 2022
Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY)
As announced in July and fully effective from October 1st, 2022, the Group has reorganized its On-site Services with regions and countries consolidated into geographic Zones led by three Zone Presidents, with the full responsibility of the P&L
As a result, from the beginning of Fiscal 2023, Sodexo will report the breakdown of its On-site Services revenues and Underlying operating profit by geographic Zone rather than by global client segment. The three geographic Zones are North America, Europe and Rest of the World (including Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Latin America), with a secondary level of information by global client segment, Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education.
Please find below the comparative information for Fiscal 2022.
On-site Services Fiscal 2022 revenues by Zone and by segment
(new breakdown)
| REVENUES
(in million euros)
|Q1FY22
|Q2FY22
|Q3FY22
|Q4FY22
|FY22
|% of OSS FY22 Revenues
|North America
|2,205
|2,026
|2,366
|2,231
|8,828
|44%
|Business & Administrations
|643
|620
|794
|925
|2,983
|Healthcare & Seniors
|693
|730
|783
|840
|3,047
|Education
|869
|676
|788
|465
|2,798
|Europe
|2,023
|1,895
|1,993
|1,863
|7,774
|38%
|Business & Administrations
|1,208
|1,146
|1,251
|1,293
|4,898
|Healthcare & Seniors
|578
|537
|545
|446
|2,106
|Education
|237
|212
|197
|124
|769
|Rest of the World
|854
|862
|943
|1,002
|3,661
|18%
|Business & Administrations
|766
|776
|841
|902
|3,285
|Healthcare & Seniors
|67
|70
|83
|85
|305
|Education
|20
|16
|19
|15
|70
|TOTAL ON-SITE SERVICES
|5,082
|4,783
|5,302
|5,096
|20,263
|100%
On-site Services Fiscal 2022 Underlying operating profit and margin by zone (new breakdown)
| FISCAL 2022
(in million euros)
|Revenues
|Underlying Operating Profit *
|Underlying Operating Profit margin (%)
|North America
|8,828
|471
|5.3%
|Europe
|7,774
|300
|3.9%
|Rest of the World
|3,661
|156
|4.3%
|TOTAL ON-SITE SERVICES
|20,263
|926
|4.6%
* Excluding HQ costs
On-site Services H1 Fiscal 2022 Underlying operating profit and margin
by zone (new breakdown)
| FIRST HALF FISCAL 2022
(in million euros)
|Revenues
|Underlying Operating Profit *
|Underlying Operating Profit margin (%)
|North America
|4,232
|261
|6.2%
|Europe
|3,917
|150
|3.8%
|Rest of the World
|1,716
|70
|4.1%
|TOTAL ON-SITE SERVICES
|9,865
|481
|4.9%
* Excluding HQ costs
Fiscal 2023 financial calendar
|Fiscal 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting
|December 19, 2022
|Fiscal 2023 First quarter Revenues
|January 6, 2023
|Fiscal 2023 First half Results
|April 5, 2023
|Fiscal 2023 Third quarter Revenues
|June 30, 2023
|Fiscal 2023 Annual Results
|October 26, 2023
|Fiscal 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting
|December 15, 2023
These dates are indicative and may be subject to change without notice.
Regular updates are available in the calendar on our website www.sodexo.com
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all is our purpose.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.
Key figures
|
|
Contacts
|Analysts and Investors
|Media
| Virginia Jeanson
+33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com
| Mathieu Scaravetti
+33 6 28 62 21 91
mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com
Attachment